All the new afternoon teas in Singapore you have to look out for

With dining being the unofficial national pastime here in Singapore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that we’re spending the hours between lunch and dinner on food — afternoon tea, to be specific.
After all, who can say no to beautiful sweets and savouries being brought out on a golden tier, complete with some tea and a glass of bubbly or two?
If you’ve exhausted your list of afternoon tea options in Singapore, don’t fret. We’ve rounded up all the new ones you’ve got to look out for. Read on for the full list.
(Hero and featured image credit: Andaz Singapore)
We won’t stick around bemoaning the loss of holidays and travel during the pandemic. Teleport yourself to the French Riviera with Alley on 25’s newest St. Tropez Summer Afternoon Tea, available from 3 to 5pm daily.
For savouries, treat yourself to a selection of dishes such as the Pissaladière, and tuck into a hearty bowl of Bouillabaisse, crafted with locally-farmed red snapper that’s been infused with aromatics through an eight-hour simmering process. The TWG Riviera Tea Blend, speckled with hints of lavender and rose, sets the scene for the sweets to come. Once you’re ready, devour desserts like the Tropézienne, a brioche-based delight layered with buttercream, pastry cream and heavy cream, studded with sugar gems and a dose of orange blossom.
An afternoon tea experience at the the world’s first and only Lady M Champagne Bar? Sign us up. Besides a serving of the brand’s signature mille crepes, diners will also get a to try the boutique exclusive champagne mille crepes, topped with sparkly gelee infused with, you guessed it, champagne. Guests can slowly make their way through savouries and sweets like the Open-faced Lobster Toast with Pickles, Truffle Cream Crab Tartlet and the Pink Choux, all whilst sipping on freshly brewed tea. As for your bubbly, expect the wonderfully crisp and fruity Première Cuvée Extra Brut from Bruno Paillard to accompany the bites with.
The Lady M Afternoon Tea is available every weekend for two seatings, 12 pm or 3 pm, from 17 July onwards.
If a trip to France isn’t what you’re looking for, then perhaps a journey to Japan would do you some good. MO Bar’s latest Japan themed Afternoon Tea Experience first begins with classics like the egg roll with Mirin, miso and inure, before moving on to other savouries like the smoked salmon and wasabi mayo smeared Hokkaido milk bread. As for your sweets, look forward to treats like the Hojicha Roll kinako mochi and the Coconut and raspberry sable tart.
db Bistro & Oyster Bar has recently launched its new Afternoon Tea Set for two, spotlighting a cocktail of delightful European savouries and sweets. From the signature Maine lobster roll and smoked salmon mille-feuille to yuzu tarts and petite lemon madeleines, it’s safe to say diners will be stuffed to the brim from the the luxurious spread prepared.
db Bistro & Oyster Bar’s Afternoon Tea Set is available from 2 to 5 pm daily.
The Grand Lobby’s latest afternoon tea adventure transports guests to the mysterious capital of Spain, complete with a myriad of dishes that’ll tickle your fancy. Feast on savouries like the Grilled Pulpo Bocadillo, a Spanish-style sandwich with lightly charred, tender octopus encased in crusty bread, and the Ibérico Ham with Coca Cristal Bread, crafted with beautifully aromatic Ibérico cuts served with a side of delicate yet crisp flat bread. After a sip of the Mariage Frères premium tea or the Raffles custom-blended coffee, pamper yourself with sweets such as the Rosquillas and the Spanish Churros with Chocolate.
The Madrid Afternoon Experience at The Grand Lobby is available daily from now to 31 August, and reservations have to be made one day in advance.