Let’s face it: we’re all exhausted from the (once again) tightened restrictions.
The silver lining? Dining-in is set to resume by 19 August, which is slightly more than two weeks from now. Whether that means two-pax dining or five vaccinated guests, we’re still waiting for instructions by the G. To be completely honest, as long as we can have some semblance of normalcy back in our lives, i.e chatting with friends over our favourite pastime — eating, we’ll be counting our lucky stars.
If you’re thinking of making reservations now, we’ve got you covered. We’re rounding up all the new restaurants to head to this August 2021. Some of them have even pivoted to delivery during this period of time to let more diners have a taste of their latest offerings. Read on for the full list.
(Hero and featured image: Yen Social)
A new casual Omakase joint has opened up, and it’s helmed by Executive Chef Samuel Lau, perviously from one Michelin-starred Shinji by Kanesaka. Ren Lounge, located right next to JW Marriott South Beach, is dressed in counter tables for informal gatherings over Omakase, complete with lounge areas and a private room for more intimate conversations.
If you can’t wait for dining-in restrictions to lift, Ren Lounge has got you covered with a delivery and takeaway menu of sushi and chirashi bentos. Make sure to grab some sake while you’re adding your dishes to cart too.
From the same folks behind Cicheti comes the island’s latest pizza-focused joint, Wild Child Pizette. Think thick, 10-inch pizzas and tons of natural wines, nihonshu and craft beer to wash it all down with. Traditionalists can stick to classics like the Margherita D.O.P., but if you’re looking for something funky, the Margherita B.I.G. is crafted with a delicious fried pizza dough base, crowned with semi-dried san marzano, buratina, basil and aged parmigiana.
If you’re anything like us, and by us we mean gluttons, then you won’t go wrong with an order of the Quatro. The four (or more) person set comes with three pizzas, two sides and a bottle of Riesling for good measure.
Love yakiniku? So do we. This is why we’re particularly excited about the opening of Yen Social, the sister restaurant to the the popular premium barbecue joint, Yen Yakiniku. The stylish locale, situated in Duo Galleria, finds itself armed with cuts like the in-house whisky dry-aged wagyu ribeye, the ox tongue and wagyu intercoastal (rib finger) cubes at wallet-friendly prices.
Park Bench Deli made a stellar return to the scene after their short hiatus this year, and they’re pulling out all the stops to get their dishes out to hungry diners across the island. They’ve recently launched Onda, a standalone concept that’ll peddle their famous Cubanos, alongside a slew of other Cuban-Miami fare from their 21 Lorong Telok hole-in-the-wall shopfront. Who can resist the ultimate combination of sweet ham, lechon, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on a soft roll anyway? Not us, that’s for sure.