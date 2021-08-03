Let’s face it: we’re all exhausted from the (once again) tightened restrictions.

The silver lining? Dining-in is set to resume by 19 August, which is slightly more than two weeks from now. Whether that means two-pax dining or five vaccinated guests, we’re still waiting for instructions by the G. To be completely honest, as long as we can have some semblance of normalcy back in our lives, i.e chatting with friends over our favourite pastime — eating, we’ll be counting our lucky stars.

If you’re thinking of making reservations now, we’ve got you covered. We’re rounding up all the new restaurants to head to this August 2021. Some of them have even pivoted to delivery during this period of time to let more diners have a taste of their latest offerings. Read on for the full list.

(Hero and featured image: Yen Social)