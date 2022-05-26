Osteria Mozza by Nancy Silverton opens at Hilton Singapore Orchard

This just in: Osteria Mozza by Nancy Silverton will officially open again in Singapore to the public next Tuesday, 31 May 2022.

Now, if the name sounds familiar to you, that’s because this isn’t the first time the restaurant’s in town. Osteria Mozza was one of Marina Bay Sands’ most popular joints, before it shut its doors in 2018 after allegations over its previous co-owner’s sexual misconduct. Just in case you’re wondering, he no longer has any financial stake in the brand.

Now, the concept has been revived once more, together with American chef Nancy Silverton (catch her on Volume 3 of Netflix’s Chef Table!), who aims to showcase simple cooking that allows well-sourced seasonal produce to shine.

“Singapore’s already insatiable appetite for top-notch dining has grown in recent years. I am excited to create a new Osteria Mozza experience in partnership with Hilton Singapore Orchard and OUE, one that highlights our classics yet is designed especially for Singapore,” said Nancy Silverton, Co-Owner of Osteria Mozza.

Of course, guests can expect to start their meal at the signature Mozzarella Bar, fashioned with a series of five different mozzarellas, burratas, and fresh cheeses, as well as an impressive array of imported Italian cured meat. Lactose intolerance who?

Garganelli Ragù Bolognese

Nancy’s Caesar – Egg, Leek, Anchovy Crostini

Whole Branzino alla Piastra – Herb Salad, Charred Lemon

Butterscotch Budino – Caramel Sauce, Crème Fraiche and Maldon Sea Salt

On the Cal-Italian menu, you’ll also find a medley of fresh, housemade pastas, two wood-burning ovens for Silverton’s show-stopping pizzas, meats, fish, and fresh vegetables, as well as a gelato-centric dessert menu to round up your experience with.

Highlights on the refreshed menu — if you truly can’t wait to hear more about it from us next week — include dishes like the Cencioni with Dungeness crab and saffron, the Cacciucco, a traditional fish stew packed with locally sourced grouper and calamari, the Pork Chop Milanese, and the Butterscotch Budino.

Osteria Mozza will be open from 31 May 2022, Tuesdays to Saturdays, 5 PM to 10.30 PM. The restaurant is located at 333 Orchard Rd, Level 5, Hilton Singapore Orchard, Singapore 238867