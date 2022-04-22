Our favourite Hari Raya cookies to order this 2022

Hari Raya can be celebrated in a some sense of normalcy this year — the lightened restrictions are just another reason to celebrate, especially with these delectable cookies.

With the occasion coming speedily along, we hope you’ve stocked up on loads of Hari Raya cookies for you and your guests to snack on. Remember: we can have up to 10 guests at any one time, which means that multiple (read: numerous) groups of guests are able to visit throughout the long holiday.

If you haven’t already prepped your snack table, don’t fret. We’ve compiled a neat list of classic cookies, as well as a few special ones that’ll sure to keep your guests happy this year.

Read on for the full list.

Our favourite Hari Raya cookies to order in 2022:

