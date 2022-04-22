Our favourite Hari Raya cookies to order this 2022

Hari Raya can be celebrated in a some sense of normalcy this year — the lightened restrictions are just another reason to celebrate, especially with these delectable cookies.
With the occasion coming speedily along, we hope you’ve stocked up on loads of Hari Raya cookies for you and your guests to snack on. Remember: we can have up to 10 guests at any one time, which means that multiple (read: numerous) groups of guests are able to visit throughout the long holiday.
If you haven’t already prepped your snack table, don’t fret. We’ve compiled a neat list of classic cookies, as well as a few special ones that’ll sure to keep your guests happy this year.
Read on for the full list.
Our favourite Hari Raya cookies to order in 2022:
We don’t know about you, but to say we’re addicted to the cornflake cookies from By Krisp is quite the understatement. The golden hue, gently sweet flavours, and crunchy texture — what’s not to love? The store also has their own rendition of the marble cake that’s popular amongst regulars too.
Cik Fah is probably one of the most, if not the most popular stores around. The online store is well-loved for its extensive menu that ranges from pineapple tarts and butter cheese cookies to the classic sugee. Can’t decide? Us too. Thankfully, Cik Fah has an Assorted Goodies Bundle option where you can choose four, six, or eight different snacks to create a medley of treats at the table.
These aren’t your regular cookies for sure, but who can resist a meringue cookie that’s shaped in incredibly adorable designs? Whether your design of choice is a cute duck or a lovely unicorn, Meringuekind is sure to satisfy — and illicit a few awws from guests.
Huge, chunky, crunchy, and soft at the same time — that’s the NYC cookie we all know and love. Muslim-owned Cookiegang has a neat menu of crowd acolytes like classic chocolate chip cookies and triple chocolate chip cookies, but if you’re one for a little change, maybe the Macadamia white chocolate chip or the Oatmeal & Raisins will do you some good.
With a name like Tella Pops, you already know the drill: it’s a glorious Nutella affair for all. The crowd favourite flavours for the open-faced tarts are the Nutella Tarts and Oreo Nutella Tarts, but they also have alternatives like Ondeh Ondeh, Red Velvet, and Speculoos too.
Ok, Baklava rings aren’t exactly cookies either — but we couldn’t help but sneak these sweet, bite-sized treats in. After all, what’s not to love about crunch filo-pastry crust and and a whole bunch of toppings of your choice? These ones from Overnight Oven’s Eid Platter come with special flavours like the Hilwa Ajwa and the Milosaurus White Chocolate Malt, alongside four other addictive options for you to savour.