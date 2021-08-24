Paris Saint-Germain is selling honey harvested from its Parc des Princes stadium

Paris Saint-Germain is buzzing, and it’s not just because of Messi.

As part of its commitment to environmental sustainability and preservation, the Parisian football club installed 10 beehives at Parc des Princes in March last year during the height of the Covid-19 crisis. This initiative not only allowed them to safeguard the bees, but to also raise funds for underprivileged families via all the sales proceeds, making it an extremely meaningful cause.

After over a year, it looks like the first harvest at the club’s home stadium is finally underway. 150kg of honey were collected by the Paris Saint-Germain’s dedicated beekeepers to create 300 gift packs containing pots of the honey.

If you’re a fan of the club, which now boasts players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, and Kylian Mbappé, these jars of honey will be the perfect way to show your support outside of jerseys and merchandise.

And if you’re wondering what honey cultivated in a football stadium tastes like, Paris Saint-Germain describes it as being “a polyfloral honey with a minty flavour and woody notes.” The honey is bottled raw and is free from additives, added sugar, and pesticides. Even the graphics the front of the jars are just as thoughtful, having been designed by two students at PSG’s Red & Blue Schools, an after-school place that supports children who have problems at home and in school or with difficulty integrating into society, to have confidence in themselves.

“I am delighted to work with Paris Saint-Germain on this project that promotes biodiversity and saves the bees through beekeeping initiatives and activities” said Aurélien Zigante, beekeeper for the Paris Saint-Germain hives.

“The Parc des Princes and its top-level athletes now share the venue with these new hives and their bees, which are also veritable athletes for biodiversity. I would like to applaud Paris Saint-Germain for this project, and for their ambition of doing that bit extra for the environment every day.”

(Image credit: Zakarie Faibis)

The honey harvested will be sold at the PSG Megastore on the Champs-Élysées, each priced at €39.99 (approx. S$64) and comes with a PSG graphic poster.

Find out more here.