10 essential Peranakan restaurants in Singapore to visit

We are in the midst of a Peranakan renaissance. Now more than ever, we are seeing an increasing number of local chefs returning to their roots and opening restaurants to share the dishes they’ve grown up with.

Peranakan cuisine stands out for its complex, earthy flavours and rich textures. Key ingredients include coconut milk, pandan leaves, tamarind, belachan (fermented shrimp paste), and buah keluak (the seed of the kepayang tree). Herbs, sauces, and nuts also form the backbone of many aromatic sauces and spice pastes — put through the techniques adopted from archipelagic Southeast Asia.

These time-honoured dishes can be notoriously difficult to master, so we have nothing but reverence for the chefs who dedicate their careers to refining their craft. Here’s a round-up of the top 10 Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for you to try.

(Hero and featured image credit: Violet Oon Singapore)