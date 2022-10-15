Martell cognac steps up its culinary game with special restaurant menus

Cognac is more than just your father’s drink, as Martell wants to prove by teaming up with leading Singapore restaurants for these dinners.

The Perfect Pairing by Martell event aims to position cognac as a culinary ingredient by showcasing its use in various cuisines and cocktails, which are available at 11 restaurants from now till 18 December.

These establishments include Yan’s Dining, Taste Paradise, Corduroy Palace, and the Michelin-starred Table 65, which will be serving set menus that include pairings of different cognac styles.

At upscale Cantonese restaurant Madame Fan, chef Pak Chee Yit infuses Martell Cordon Bleu into wholegrain honey mustard, which becomes the dressing for caviar and Hokkaido scallops. Braised pumpkin rice is cooked with Martell Noblige and served with steamed soon hock.

For zoologist-turn-Good Graces chef Grace Kee, she pours a shot of Martell Cordon Bleu into her hee peow soup to draw out the broth’s aromas. Kee also uses Martell VSOP to flavour the curry sauce in her curried banana fritters with assam pork belly bao.

Similarly, chef Eugenia Ong of Table at 7 employs Martell Cordon Bleu in her milky fish broth to concentrate the flavours. An infusion of Martell VSOP brings an additional element to her flambéed crepe Suzette with dark chocolate ganache.

The set dinners are priced from S$198++ to S$488++ per person, depending on the restaurant. Some sets require a minimum of two diners to order. Check out Martell’s website for more details and the full list of participating establishments.

