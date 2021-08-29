Animals are the greatest gift to humanity, and we refuse to hear otherwise.
While we treat our pets with the reverence and respect they deserve, they aren’t oftentimes welcome in spaces outside of the beach or park. Pet-friendly cafes in Singapore are hard to come by, but there is definitely a number around the city that will accommodate your furry friends, because who’s to say your pup doesn’t deserve to live their best brunch life too?
Let us take you through some pet-friendly cafes in Singapore with this guide. You don’t have to be a fur parent to appreciate our cause either, because petting animals over the weekend at a cafe is already a treat in itself.
Sun Ray Cafe is a bakery and coffee roastery that’s known for producing Parchment & Co., its own label of coffees and teas. Apart from a standard menu (for humans), there’s also a menu for pets and even a designated room for your animals to run amok in. Your pet can expect to feast on healthy nibbles — and dessert — made with human-grade ingredients here.
Housed in a colonial bungalow surrounded by lush greenery, Wildseed Cafe is a serene pet-friendly hideaway in Seletar. Stunning decor aside, Wildseed Café also offers brunch, cakes and pastries designed for a midday treat, all made with healthy ingredients.
Treat yourself and your pet at The Garden Slug, where a full-on pet-friendly menu exists. Dog-friendly dishes like steak strips and ‘pupcakes’ are all made with fresh and wholesome ingredients. You can even get these pet treats delivered to your home after. As your pet roams around the al fresco area, take your time to peruse a menu that spans from all-day breakfast to hearty burgers.
Located in Botanic Gardens, Casa Verde is an Italian cafe by day and restaurant by night. Here, expect everything from local classics like nasi lemak to hearty Italian dishes like pizzas. Casa Verde welcomes dogs of all shapes and sizes, and even provides water bowls for them, a welcomed gesture after a long trek around the gardens.
East-siders — or those visiting the East Coast for the weekend — should bookmark The Coastal Settlement. Not only is it a pet-friendly cafe, but it also is home to vintage knick-knacks that won’t fail to intrigue, especially since the space is themed like a museum.
With a storefront designed like a Chinese medicine hall, My Awesome Cafe is unmissable. Although there is plenty of outdoor seating here, pets are allowed to come inside when the café isn’t too crowded.
Owned by one of Singapore’s leading florists, Cafe de Nicole is a cafe and floral shop in one. Decked with fresh blooms and a whimsical interior, this place is also perfect for a photoshoot with your pets. Cat lovers, be sure to look under the tables for the resident British Shorthair, Lao Ban.
Dempsey is filled with cafés, but Open Farm Community sets itself apart by offering food with a sustainable focus. Its spacious outdoor terrace has an abundance of space for pets to roam around, as you tuck into healthy bites prepared with locally-sourced ingredients.
Housed in a tiny shophouse in the West Coast neighbourhood, W39 Bistro serves up homely café fare and a spread of cakes. Pets can join you if you’re dining at its outdoor seating area. Come dine on Fridays where customers with pets enjoy 10 percent off the total bill.
Lola Cafe is an open-concept kitchen just a stone’s throw away from Kovan MRT. Classic brunch fare dominates the menu of this café, though it is also well loved for its desserts, especially its array of tarts.