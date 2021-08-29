Animals are the greatest gift to humanity, and we refuse to hear otherwise.

While we treat our pets with the reverence and respect they deserve, they aren’t oftentimes welcome in spaces outside of the beach or park. Pet-friendly cafes in Singapore are hard to come by, but there is definitely a number around the city that will accommodate your furry friends, because who’s to say your pup doesn’t deserve to live their best brunch life too?

Let us take you through some pet-friendly cafes in Singapore with this guide. You don’t have to be a fur parent to appreciate our cause either, because petting animals over the weekend at a cafe is already a treat in itself.