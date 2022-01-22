Recipe: Singapore’s top chefs share 4 ways to cook lamb this Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking to show off your culinary skills this Valentine’s Day, consider these four lamb recipes from some of Singapore’s top chefs.

A red meat just as sumptuous and versatile as beef, lamb can be prepared in various ways to suit different courses. It also lends itself to a wide range of flavours, from the vibrancy of chimichurri to the bright, savoury notes of Mediterranean cuisine.

For inspiration, look to these recipes by four chefs from lauded Singapore restaurants – Meatsmith, Rebel Rebel, No Sleep Club and Monti – who use sustainably-raised, free range lamb from Australia in a tartare to a whole rack.

These dishes are also available at each of the venues. See below for the full recipes.

4 ways to cook lamb this Valentine’s Day by Singapore’s top chefs

Lamb Tartare

By Alysia Chan, Rebel Rebel Wine Bar

Makes 4 portions

Ingredients

Tartare

320g Australian lamb (use loin cuts for convenience and tenderness, or trimmed leg cuts for more bite and flavour), finely chopped

40g Medjool dates, chopped

40g Banana shallots, brunoise

20g Toasted buckwheat

4 Quail eggs

3 Large basil leaves, roughly chopped

1 Sourdough baguette

Salt and pepper, to taste

Tartare Dressing

200ml Spiced coconut vinegar

100ml Grapeseed oil

15g Dijon mustard

1 Garlic clove, peeled

Chilli padi (optional)

Note: Keep raw lamb chilled below 5 degrees Celsius at all times

Directions

To make the dressing, blend all dressing ingredients with a blender.

Thinly slice baguette diagonally, lay slices on an ovenproof tray, drizzle with olive oil, season lightly with salt and pepper, and bake at 160 degrees Celsius for 10-15 minutes until golden brown.

In a bowl, mix lamb, dates, shallots, basil, dressing, salt and pepper thoroughly.

Plate lamb tartare in a ring mould. Make a shallow well in the middle. Separate the quail egg yolk and place it in the well. Garnish the sides around the yolk with buckwheat. Remove the ring mould and serve lamb tartare with baguette crisps.

Rebel Rebel Wine Bar is located at 14 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089828.

Tuesdays to Fridays, 5pm to 11pm

Saturdays, 3pm to 11pm

Book here.

BBQ Lamb Filet

With roasted Kipfler potato salad and chimichurri

By Eddie Goh, Meatsmith Telok Ayer

Ingredients

Lamb Filet

120g Lamb filet

80g Kiplsey potato

80g Capsicum

Chimichurri

50g Italian parsley

40g Olive oil

20g Yellow onion

10g Oregano

12g Garlic

8g Jalapeno

Salt, to taste

Dressing

20g Chimichurri

20g Creme fraiche

8g Sherry vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Season potatoes and capsicum with olive oil, black pepper and salt, and roast them in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes.

Bring the lamb filet to room temperature before cooking. Pre-heat the pan with olive oil. For medium doneness, cook the filet until the internal temperature reaches 50 degrees Celsius. Set aside.

To prepare the chimichurri, blanch herbs for 2-5 seconds and blend in a food processor. Once well combined, add in oil and blend again. Season with salt.

Mix the chimichurri with the rest of the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with more chimichurri before serving.

Meatsmith Telok Ayer is located at 167-169 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068620.

Daily, 11.30am to 11pm

Book here.

Lamb Rump

With peas, onion and white anchovy

By Peter Smit, No Sleep Club

Makes 2 portions

Ingredients

Lamb Rump

400g Lamb rump, divided into 2 portions

100g sugar snap peas, podded (Alternatively, use defrosted peas)

30g White anchovy, diced

1 Large yellow onion (skin on)

1 Bunch Italian parsley, diced

Directions

Put the lamb rump fat side down onto a plate with a paper towel. Place it in the fridge uncovered for at least a day to dry it out. Once ready to use, trim the sinew and skin off the fat cap.

Add the whole yellow onion with skin on and cook in a pot for 3-4 hours until soft. Alternatively, wrap the entire onion in tin foil and cook in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 45 minutes. Once done, allow to cool in the foil.

Put a little oil on a tray and roll the lamb in it. Season with salt. Gently heat a pan and put the lamb fat side down. Slowly cook the fat cap until golden. Sear all sides for around 20-30 seconds each. Put into the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 6 minutes, then remove and rest on a wire rack for 10 minutes.

In a small pot, melt better and gently cook parsley stalks for 1 minute. Add white anchovy and continue cooking. Add the peas and cook until tender, about 2 minutes. Season with a little salt and pepper. Set aside.

Slice the lamb thinly across the grain. Spoon the pea mixture over. Slice the onion and place on top.

No Sleep Club is located at 20 Keong Saik Rd, Singapore 089127.

Tuesdays to Saturdays, 4pm to 10.30m

Sundays. 12pm to 6pm

Book here.

Roasted Marinated Rack of Lamb

With broccolini, crushed potato with chives and oregano, Fage yoghurt, mint salsa verde, white corn with tomato salsa and mustard

By Felix Chong, Monti and 1-Group

Ingredients

Rack of Lamb

1 Rack of lamb

Pinch of salt and pepper

2 Tbsp Fage yoghurt

1 Tsp mint jelly

Sides

3 Pieces Ratte potato, preferably small, golf ball-sized pieces

2 Stalks broccolini

1 Tsp chives, chopped

1 Tsp oregano, chopped

1 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 Tsp extra virgin olive oil

Salsa Verde

400g English parsley, stem removed

150g potatoes, cooked

5 Salted anchovy fillets

3 Pieces green capsicum

3 Pieces garlic cloves

2 Pieces large gherkins

1 Tbsp capers

200ml Extra virgin olive oil

120ml Champagne vinegar

1 Tbsp mint jelly

Pinch of salt and pepper

White Corn and Tomato Salsa

300g Roma tomato, diced

100g White corn kernel, torched

80ml Extra virgin olive oil

2 Limes, zested and juiced

1 Tsp Dill, chopped

To cook

1 Tbsp Unsalted butter

1 Stalk rosemary, finely chopped

1 Garlic clove, finely chopped

Directions

Marinate rack with yoghurt, mint jelly, salt and pepper. Place in the refrigerator overnight, or at room temperature for up to 2 hours. If refrigerated, bring the lamb to room temperature before cooking.

To make the salsa verde, blend parsley, capers, anchovies, garlic, gherkins, capsicum and cooked potatoes until even and creamy. Add olive oil and pulse briefly to emulsify. Season with salt. Salsa Verde can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

In small bowl, combine the corn kernels, tomato, lime zest, lime juice, chopped dill and olive oil.

In a large pot of boiling water, cook Ratte potatoes until tender, about 15-20 minutes, then drain well. Place the potatoes in the warm pot with unsalted butter. Using a potato masher or fork, carefully smash the potatoes until flattened but still in one piece. Drizzle with olive oil, oregano, chopped chives, salt and pepper.

Blanch the broccolini in a pot of boiling water for about 1 minute, strain and season with salt, pepper and olive oil.

To cook the lamb, heat a large skillet, preferably cast iron, over medium-high heat, then add oil. When the oil is smoking, cook the lamb, turning every 2 minutes for about 8 to 10 minutes, until a deep brown crust forms and the internal temperature reaches a few degrees below your desired doneness (120–125 degrees Celsius for medium-rare).

Add butter, rosemary and garlic to the pan, and baste the lamb with the mixture. Continue basting until the butter is no longer bubbling, smells nutty and is starting to brown, about 1 minute. Transfer the rack to a cutting board and let it rest for 10 minutes.

Slice against the grain about 1 inch-thick pieces. Plate the brocollini, followed by the lamb. Place the crushed potatoes to the side and top with white corn and tomato salsa. Serve with salsa verde and whole grain mustard.

Monti is located at 82 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049327.

Mondays to Fridays, 11am to 10.30pm

Saturdays and Sundays, 9am to 10.30pm

Book here.