Restaurant Absurdities wants you to eat glass and crawl for your food

It’s a dinner where you climb up ladders, crawl through spaces and sometimes eat without a table. And that’s not counting the meal of charcoal served by a giant tree. If that all sounds crazy, that’s because Restaurant Absurdities is meant to be.

The Singapore eatery, which opened a few months ago, wants to overturn all notions of what a traditional restaurant is by creating a surreal, multi-room concept with equally fantastic dishes.

The mavericks behind Absurdities are Stuart Wee and Emily Png, founders of immersive dining experience company Andsoforth. The duo have created similar food theatre concepts in the past such as Valhalla and the Chambers of Asgard in 2019, and the Around The World In 80 Days Book Analysis Workshop last year.

Absurdities takes the idea even further by creating a permanent space for diners to go on a literal culinary journey. A six course meal is served as they travel through six different rooms from a 1960s American kitchen to a sorcerer’s chamber, which are accessed by tunnels or secret doors.

Dishes are also not what they seem. Milk and cereal, for instance, reveals itself to be a modernist chicken pot pie. Squid ink risotto, which doesn’t have a grain of rice, changes colour when you stir in shards of glass. And that lump of coal on your plate is actually tapioca fries.

To find out more, we talk to Wee and head chef Jason Ang about why they call it omakase, how they run the kitchen and why they call it fun dining.

What is Restaurant Absurdities about?

Stuart Wee: Absurdities is supposed to be the most absurd restaurant you stepped into. Fun dining, none of the fine dining stuff. When we planned it, we took out a book thinking, ‘Where would we like to visit during the pandemic, and what would be the most whimsical stuff that we can pull out?’ So we came up with six different rooms. And each room is a multi-sensory dining experience.

Why did you go with an omakase concept?

SW: We call it omakase not because it’s Japanese, but because omakase in Japan is used as a word that says, ‘You leave it up to us.’ You can go to a barber and say, ‘Omakase,’ and he gets free rein of whatever hairstyle he’s going to give you. So, leave it to us to blow your minds, to create an absurd experience for you.

How do you match the food to the room?

Jason Ang: We are not bound by any cuisine or any specific region, so we can be really wild with our ideas and just do whatever we want.

SW: There’s a room with a giant tree in the middle. It has seen wars, it has seen the environment being destroyed. And then we do a play on fast food, where we serve you burger and fries, but the burger is purely vegetarian and the fries look like lumps of coal.

JA: For that room, we wanted to do something that tags along with sustainability. Basically, 95 percent of the entire dish is vegan. Only the brioche bun isn’t.

SW: We also have room that’s a 1960s American kitchen, which was very much inspired by “Wanda Vision” and a touch of Betty Boop. In there we serve you a bowl of cereal and a glass bottle of milk. But the cereal is actually deconstructed chicken pot pie, and milk is made from mushroom and corn. And when you pour the milk over, it really tastes like chicken pot pie. It blows people’s minds.

What were the challenges when trying to create the dishes?

SW: We took about three months of R&D. I would suggest something, and Jason was like, ‘What? Crazy ah?’ But we kept going back and forth until we managed to get it down to something that is fun to eat.

JA: Usually, we work with the restrictions first. Whether there’s a table, whether they’re seated. Sometimes we would see what textures we want in a dish, and we’ll work backwards or forwards.

How do you adapt service to this untraditional restaurant?

JA: There were many trials and error! When we first started, the kitchen was just a mess. But after that we got the hang of it. Everything has to be very systematic. Some of the staff call me OCD. We have to be time sensitive because we have to serve six different rooms at the same time, so we came up with a chart that we alter based on timing. We try to minimise errors, because once there’s an error it will just snowball. Now we are in a very safe place so the kitchen is more Zen!

Will the menu change?

SW: This is volume one, and the goal, in a year’s time, is volume two. But if Absurdities keeps going the way it is, we could keep Absurdities volume one and we expand to another location for volume two. And like NFTs, we want to make the volumes collectable. We had people come in with TikTok, took videos, and their views just blew up to a few hundred thousand, which is cool.

If travel goes back to normal, how to you attract people to Absurdities?

SW: If borders open up, then we get tourists. People are looking for interesting things to do in Singapore. And I think we are one of the most interesting things that are out there. Also, the big restaurants have had their menu more or less the same for the last two, three years. And they’re fully booked. So, I think we can stretch this for another year. We are sold out for about a month and a half. Every month, we get new people coming in. Every week, they post something. New friends see it, and it just keeps going. It’s a great date and birthday idea as well. So I think, can lah!

Restaurant Absurdities is located in Jalan Besar. The exact address will be revealed 24 hours before your reservation. Tickets cost S$348+ for two or S$678 for four. Book here.