Where to slurp on the best bowls of Mazesoba in Singapore

If it’s too warm for a steaming hot bowl of ramen, and you’re not up for an unsubstantial cold noodle option, then perhaps a bowl of Mazesoba is what you’re looking for.

Mazesoba, or mixed noodles in English, is said to have originated in Nagoya, Japan in the 1950s and is inspired by Taiwanese noodles. Other sources however, have claimed that the dish originated from the owner of Menya Hanabi in 2008. According to that story, it was born out of an attempt to save the minced pork that didn’t turn out quite right, and the rest they say, is history.

(Image credit: 8-Low Ural on Unsplash)

Occasionally referred to as Japanese Bak Chor Mee here, the most common toppings in a classic Mazesoba includes minced meat, a handful of spring onions, an egg and of course, a bed of chewy, springy noodles.

There are of course, renditions by Mazesoba specialists in Singapore such as Kajiken and Menya Kokoro that come with a variety of other ingredients. Menya Kokoro, for instance, even has a bowl of Tom Yum Mazesoba (mixed with tomato, cucumber, lime leaf, lemon grass and Kokoro’s signature minced meat sauce) that caters to local palates. Cheese lovers can also indulge in a Triple Cheese Mazesoba, a fusion option that’s best shared amongst friends.

Read to find out where you can slurp on the best bowls of Mazesoba in Singapore.

(Hero and featured image credit: 8-Low Ural on Unsplash)