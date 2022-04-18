Review: Fukui offers a transcendent taste of spring without the travelling

Welcome to Fukui. The local time is 6pm, the weather is a cool 20 degrees Celsius, and the food is fishier than a job offer on Telegram. We hope you enjoy your three hours here.

If the closed borders of Japan continues to leave you wanting, waiting, constantly searching for tendon eateries, Fukui is a temporary reprieve. Named after the south-central Japanese prefecture, the restaurant delivers produce primarily from the region in an intimate, ryokan-like space on Mohamed Sultan Road just steps away from Soulmates Bistro & Bar – selling point: Heineken towers and cheap Courvoisier.

You can taste Fukui’s interpretation of spring in their nine-course Kokoro option (S$288++), which offers a good spread of food that gorges neither your stomach nor your wallet. An appetiser of raw baby conger eel (noresore) and steamed firefly squid (hotaru ika) radiates freshness on top of tart, gelatinous seaweed. Seasonal striped beakfish (ishidai) and olive flounder (hirame) join bluefin otoro in a platter of sashimi that switches between smooth, meaty and luscious.

Fukui Head Chef Nick Pa’an’s signature cooking style is warayaki, a traditional Japanese method of using straw fire to smoke and roast meats. He employs it in a starter of medai, giving the delicate Japanese butterfish a distinctive woodiness. He smokes Spanish mackerel and places it in a complex fish broth of grilled onigiri and crunchy bamboo shoots.

Bincho grilling also reveals Pa’an delicate hand. He brushes charcoal clean of ash, then dabs the glowing ember repeatedly on barracuda (kama su), chutoro and saba sushi until they are zebra-striped and smoky. Oily kinki, or Japanese rockfish, gets a gentle sear and is sandwiched between a crunchy latticework of baby sardines and rich amera tomato.

Pa’an’s dishes are just as richly textured. Crispy snow crab spring roll is smoothed over by egg yolk mousse. Buttery red sea urchin, or bafun uni, enriches chewy, risotto-like rice. His famed negitoro, which involves fatty tuna, uni and ebiko with sweet anago (sea eel) sauce, is silky and complex.

A comforting soup of swordfish (mekajiki), tofu, seasonal maitake mushrooms and leek signals the evening is about to end, followed by simple yet incredibly bright slices of blush pink awayuki strawberry, mandarin orange and musk melon. Then it’s back into the heat and amid the boisterous bar crowd who wouldn’t suspect you just spent spring in Japan.

Lunch sets start from S$138++ to S$168++ for seven courses. For lunch and dinner, Sushi Omakase* starts from S$188++ to S$258++ for five courses, and Omakase menus start from S$288++ for nine courses to S$388++ for ten courses.

*Binchotan sushi is only available at dinner.

Fukui is located at25 Mohamed Sultan Road, Singapore 238969. Book here.