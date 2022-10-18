Review: Muthu’s Curry owner bucks tradition with Farrer Horse gastrobar

A friend once wondered out loud where the racing was at Race Course Road. Now, there’s a history lesson awaiting him at Farrer Horse.

Opened inside The Sultan hotel, the gastrobar riffs on the area’s legacy of hosting Singapore’s first horse-racing track, with plenty of equine motifs in case you forget. Murals are a blur of galloping horses. Cocktails are named after famous steeds. Stirrups and riding crops hang in a corner of the bar.

Farrer Horse is also an ode to founder Srinivasan Ayyakannu’s childhood home along Race Course Road, where Farrer Park Racecourse formerly stood. While Ayyakannu still serves as the second-generation owner of the famed Muthu’s Curry, this establishment is solely his own, which he runs with his wife Malarvizhi.

The second-floor Stable bar (Image credit: Farrer Horse)

In the ground-floor Dining Room, meals here takes on Indian and Peranakan habits. Papad & Dips is an appetiser of freshly-cooked pappadams, crispy and fragrant with fenugreek and cumin, invigorated by spicy mint chutney and creamy raita with sweet grapes. Falafel with Rojak Salad is a brilliant mashup of Middle Eastern and local flavours, helped along by crunchy daikon and crushed hazelnuts. Singapore’s second national cuisine, Japanese, makes an appearance in the form of juicy Karaage, upgraded with furikake and spicy togarashi mayonnaise.

Among the mains (manes?), Kapitan with Nets pays tribute to a disappearing culinary tradition. Comprised of Ayam Kapitan, a Nyonya curry served to British captains during colonial times, and rolled-up, net-like crepes called roti jala, the eggy rolls act as a sponge for the rich turmeric and coconut curry. Otah Ravioli is a scattering of Southeast Asian, Chinese, and Italian influences, but Farrer Horse makes it work by stuffing hand-chopped mackerel and prawn in Chinese dumpling skin, wrapping them ravioli-style, and serving them in a thick coconut broth with chilli padi.

Kapitan with Nets (left) and Rocket Man (Image credit: Farrer Horse)

The horsing around continues upstairs at Stable bar, which presents drinks created by Roman Foltan, a Compound Collective bar consultant who also runs Revival. His six cocktails take after famous racehorses like Secretariat, one of the fastest stallions in the world reimagined as a Mint Julep with hay-infused bourbon, apple, and maple.

There is also Rocket Man, Singapore’s most famous sprinter, and a herbaceous pisco sour with savoury horseradish. Kelso, an American thoroughbred and considered one of the greatest racehorses in history, makes the case for mixing shochu with tonic water. Saddled with fino sherry and saline cucumber, it’s the surest bet among all the drinks here.

Food: S$11++ – S$28++ per dish

Cocktails: S$22++ each

Farrer Horse is located at 101 Jln Sultan, #01-02/#02-00, Singapore 199002. Book here.