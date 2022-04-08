At Siri House, you can dine like you own the place (or at least the garden)

Among Singapore properties, the cream of the crop are Good Class Bungalows, where residents can dine outside in lush, sprawling gardens with no line of sight to your next door neighbours. It’s like that at Siri House, just without the eight-figure price tag.

The Dempsey Hill restaurant and events space has teamed up with champagne brand Veuve Clicquot to offer private dinners and weekend brunches at their outdoor terrace, where you dine lavishly whilst hugged by pure greenery. And you share that with no one else but your companions. No riff-raff, no interrupting servers (until you want them to), no one.

For dinner, your party can be as little as two or up to a maximum of ten, and the six-course menu will feed you better than the mosquitoes feasting on your ankles (they provide bug spray). At S$128++ per person, you get your choice of two appetisers, main course and dessert, plus amuse bouche, palate cleanser and a glass of bubbly. There’s also a four course option for S$98++ person.

Siri House dresses the table with flowers, leaves, and candles, which takes up a lot of space but keeps people from stealing the creamy stracciatella, which mingles with savoury aburi prawns and crab fat croutons. The marriage between silky prawn tail against crunchy head is also a delight, which bewilders chef Leo Pang when diners avoid it. “I get so disappointed when the heads come back uneaten,” he said.

Another appetiser is the Marinated Duck Breast, which forgoes the usual crackling skin for juicy and tender meat, but it’s worth it. So is the beef short rib, which is glazed with sweet deonjang sauce and sharpened with ume pickled daikon.

Lobster Miso Carbonara is the clear winner among the mains. It’s an umami bomb with chewy, hand rolled pappardelle. Purists will scoff at the use of Parma ham instead of guanciale, but it works. If not, the meaty Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass offers just as much joy with a crisp skin and nutty morel mushrooms.

Dessert is a tough choice between the Jasmine Ice Cream Mille Feuille and the Tiramisu. Built like an Oreo, the former alternates between crumbly pastry, smooth, floral cream and pops of toasted buckwheat, while the latter swaps out alcohol and coffee for milky oolong tea, which is pleasantly bittersweet. But you own the house for now, so just get both.

Outdoor Private Dinner bookings are available from Tuesdays to Sundays between 6pm to 8pm.

Siri House also offers Outdoor Brunch Private Dining on Saturdays and Sundays from 11.30am to 1.30pm. A minimum of five diners (S$70++ per person) is required to book.

Both brunch and dinner requires a minimum of 7 days advance notice. Menu pre-orders are required 5 days in advance. Book here.

Siri House is located at 8D Dempsey Rd, #01-02 Dempsey Hill, Singapore 249672.