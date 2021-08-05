Home > Food & Drink > Dining
05 Aug 2021 06:40 PM

05 Aug 2021

Forget avocado toast — ricotta toast is the next big TikTok food trend



Forget avocado toast — ricotta toast is the next big TikTok food trend

Ricotta toast is the latest food trend taking TikTok by storm.

Forget the ubiquitous avocado toast, as this cheese-on-toast concoction is where it’s at on social media right now. Singer Lizzo is even nearing two million likes for her ricotta toast video, and internet users the world over are having fun trying out the recipe for themselves.

Ricotta toast
(Image credit: Jojo Yuen/Unsplash)

First, take a piece of bread, then toast it. Purists will use the oven, anyone else can reach for the toaster, it’s your call.  Next, take a knife, take some ricotta, and spread.

So, is that it? Well, not quite. Next, you need to add some kind of tasty garnish, such as a handful of seasonal vegetables like tomatoes. The more adventurous among you can go wild with grilled eggplants.

@lizzo

OK YALL CONVINCED ME 😆 RICOTTA TOAST IS THE NEW AVOCADO TOAST

♬ original sound – lizzo

Or you can do like Lizzo did and brown the bread in a pan with olive oil before topping your ricotta toast with arugula. Some TikTokers even revised the recipe with raspberries and strawberries.

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews. 

(Hero and featured image: Madmax Chef/Unsplash)

Dining Food trend snack TikTok
Luxury
