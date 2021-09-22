Saint Pierre introduces Bread Pairing, Fatburger expands, and more dining news

It’s almost certain that despite the rising numbers of infected individuals in the community, Singapore is on a steady road to handling COVID-19 as an endemic.

With one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, the multi-ministry task force has announced that there are no plans to loosen or tighten curbs at this stage, which means diners and restauranteurs around the island can take a breather and work towards and crafting new experiences for their guests.

Two Michelin-starred Saint Pierre, for instance, has rolled out a Bread Pairing with its Adventure and Discovery menus, made to elevate the dishes with a course-by-course selection of artisanal bread. If that’s not every carb-lover’s dream, we don’t know what is.

Deelish Brands has also unveiled a slew of new openings for Fatburger, including a brand new outlet in Century Square to bring the famed patties closer to East-side diners.

Scroll down to catch up on all the dining news you’ve got to keep up with this month.

(Hero and featured image credit: Fatburger)