Savour the long weekend at these 9 cafes in historic Kampong Glam

For a weekend amid history, heritage architecture and hot cups of coffee, these nine best cafes in Kampong Glam will serve you well.

Also known as Kampong Gelam, it’s one of Singapore oldest districts and dates back to the island’s colonial times, when it was thriving home to Malay, Arab and Bugis communities. The area was also also one of the seats of Malay royalty in Singapore, who built the grand Sultan Mosque. Today, the landmark is a national monument and remains a place of worship.

The neighbourhood’s Islamic culture continues to live on, exemplified by shophouses that sell antiques and prayer rugs in the shadow of the mosque’s golden dome. More recently, many halal or Muslim-owned cafes offering artisanal coffee, well-made brunch fare and indulgent desserts have also taken up residence in the area. See below for more.

Savour the weekend at these 9 best cafes in historic Kampong Glam

(Main image credit: mehdi33300 / iStock / Getty Images)