Shake Shack teams up with Candlenut for a buah keluak burger on 5 Nov

Shake Shack is teaming up with Candlenut chef Malcolm Lee on a Buah Keluak Burger and Curry Fries, which will be available on 5 November.

Both items will be served this Saturday only from 11am till sold out at Shake Shack Neil Road.

The partnership with Lee, who runs the only Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant in the world, is Shake Shack’s first chef collaboration in Singapore since launching here in 2019.

For the tie-up, Lee wanted to incorporated his “personal stories” into the Shake Shack’s signature dish. One of them was eating buah keluak roast beef during Christmas, which is cooked using keluak “fruits” or seeds from the pangium tree.

Lee was also inspired by Candlenut’s dish Chef’s Mum’s Chicken Curry, which played a part in his restaurant’s debut. “[My grandmother and mother] were supportive of me opening the first Candlenut so they could have (the curry) every day,” he quipped. Lee also operates fine-dining Peranakan restaurant Pangium.

The result is Shake Shack’s Angus beef patty covered in a glaze made from buah keluak and Candlenut’s sambal belachan. It joins a slice of American cheese, fried egg topped with chicken curry sauce, crunchy cucumber, diced pickles, and ikan bilis sambal, between potato buns toasted with garlic chilli butter. “It’s everything that I love,” Lee said.

For the fries, Lee was influenced by curry-flavoured Twisties, a corn-based snack from his childhood, as well as the potatoes found in the chicken curry. He recreated the flavour by seasoning fries with a curry-based spice blend and salt.

Lee worked with Shake Shack culinary director Mark Rosati on the idea, which started when Rosati dined at Candlenut in 2019. While the international brand has been in the market for three years, covid prevented the partnership from happening until now.

“I never thought [this collaboration] would be possible,” Lee said. “We can show how local flavours can be cool, and reach out to the next generation who are not so familiar with them.”

Lee joins an group of esteemed chefs who has worked with Shake Shack on limited-edition items, who include David Chang of Momofoku, Dominique Crenn of three-starred Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, and Danny Yip of The Chairman in Hong Kong.

Lee will be serving both items at Neil Road this Saturday. The burger and fries are priced at S$12.90++ and S$5.20++ respectively.

Shake Shack currently has nine outlets in Singapore. The most recent one opened last month at Bishan’s Junction 8 mall.

Shake Shack Neil Road is located at 89 Neil Road, #01-01, Singapore 088849.