Siglap is often forgotten by its hipster neighbours, Joo Chiat and Katong, but there’s a certain charm that comes with this Eastside town.

There’s an undeniably relaxed atmosphere in this part of the island — perhaps it is the regular sight of pet owners strolling down the street or the quaint architectural style of single-storied eateries that line the road.

Before you while your hours away in this charming neighbourhood, you might want to seek out some grub to fill yourself with first and thankfully, Siglap isn’t short of gastronomical delights. Here, we’ve rounded some of the best cafes and restaurants in Siglap you’ll want to drop by this weekend.

(Hero image credit: followmywanders)