Home > Food & Drink > Dining > 6 best cafes, restaurants, and bars to check out in Siglap this weekend
6 best cafes, restaurants, and bars to check out in Siglap this weekend
Food & Drink
02 Oct 2021 09:00 AM

6 best cafes, restaurants, and bars to check out in Siglap this weekend

Jocelyn Tan
Writer
6 best cafes, restaurants, and bars to check out in Siglap this weekend
Food & Drink
6 best cafes, restaurants, and bars to check out in Siglap this weekend

Siglap is often forgotten by its hipster neighbours, Joo Chiat and Katong, but there’s a certain charm that comes with this Eastside town. 

There’s an undeniably relaxed atmosphere in this part of the island — perhaps it is the regular sight of pet owners strolling down the street or the quaint architectural style of single-storied eateries that line the road.  

You might also like…

Before you while your hours away in this charming neighbourhood, you might want to seek out some grub to fill yourself with first and thankfully, Siglap isn’t short of gastronomical delights. Here, we’ve rounded some of the best cafes and restaurants in Siglap you’ll want to drop by this weekend.

(Hero image credit: followmywanders)

Eat First
1
Eat First

Eat First is a humble eatery that serves a one-page laminated menu of just 14 dishes. Here, almost every table has a plate of steamed freshwater fish head (Asian bighead carp, also known as song he in Hokkien and Teochew dialects). Its sweet white flesh comes beautifully glazed with an umami black bean sauce and generous amounts of pork lard, making it the perfect accompaniment to a bowl of rice.

Other crowd favourites include the traditional Steamed Pork with Salted Fish and the silky smooth Bean Curd with Prawns. The spot can get quite busy during dinner service, so many regular patrons stand by the door just before they open (5.45 pm) to grab a seat.
(Image credit: @makoeats)
Eat First
Address
891 E Coast Rd, Singapore 459094
Phone
+65 6443 8434
Find out more
Pasta Fresca Da Salvatore
2
Pasta Fresca Da Salvatore

Pasta Fresca Da Salvatore is nostalgic. It used to occupy a much larger establishment along the same road, but it has since moved to a smaller space. What hasn’t changed is the Italian restaurant’s passion and dedication to freshly-made pasta and homely service.

Here, find a pasta guide — yes, you heard us right, an actual pasta guide with 16 different kinds of handmade pasta — that complements 21 mouth-watering sauces available on the menu. For dessert, you can’t go wrong with their crowd-favourite Tiramisu.

Pasta Fresca Da Salvatore
Address
9 Upper East Coast Road #01-01, Singapore 455203
Phone
+65 6241 5560
Make a reservation
Turkish Cuisine
3
Turkish Cuisine

This hole-in-the-wall haunt along Upper East Coast Road is a quiet, unassuming spot. Since Turkish cuisine has much in common with Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes, expect to see some familiar items on the menu.

The Chef’s platter is a must-order; an assortment of beautifully grilled kebabs perfect for sharing. Don’t leave without an order of Kunefe; this thin noodle-like pastry is soaked in a sweet syrup and layered with cheese for a mouthwatering experience unlike any other. The dessert is then garnished with hints of aromatic orange blossom water and a smattering of assorted nuts for the final touch.

Turkish Cuisine
Address
162 Upper E Coast Rd, Singapore 455259
Phone
+65 6244 9891
Dutch Colony Cafe
4
Dutch Colony Cafe

Besides restaurants, Siglap is also home to a selection of cafes perfect for brunch or a spot of afternoon tea. Dutch Colony Coffee serves smooth cups of joe together with some scrumptious bites for the perfect lazy weekend out.

Having serious hunger pangs? Get the hearty breakfast platter, complete with chicken sausage, turkey bacon, avocado, sweet potato, eggs and sourdough bread. Other favourites include their bagels and the Shabsouka and soft boiled egg toast. Apart from their coffee menu, non-coffee alternatives like the Tumeric Oat Latte is great for lactose intolerant diners.

Dutch Colony Cafe
Address
113 Frankel Avenue, Singapore 458230
Phone
+65 6448 5852
Find out more
Black Pearl Steakhouse
5
Black Pearl Steakhouse

Black Pearl Steakhouse, previously known as Perle Noire Oyster & Grill Bar, is the place to be for a dependable plate of steak. The family-friendly restaurant has been serving customers in the area for over 14 years, testament to the quality of their food and service.

Choose between your favourite cuts of steak, all served a potato salad, spring onions and mesclun leaves paired with red wine sauce on the side. Other mains like the Grilled Salmon Fillet and the Chilli Crab Linguine favoured amongst diners here.

Black Pearl Steakhouse
Address
85 Upper East Coast Rd, Singapore 455222
Phone
+65 6448 1732
Make a reservation
Bar Room
6
Bar Room

After dinner (or lunch, we don’t judge), head to Bar Room for a tipple or two. During the current Phase 2 re-openings, take note there will be strictly no consumption of alcoholic beverages after 10.30 pm.  The quiet drinking hole is home to deliciously crafted cocktails and bites at affordable prices, making it a pocket-friendly option for diners looking for a quick drink.

Bar Room
Address
899 E Coast Rd, Singapore 459102
Phone
+65 8859 9356
Find out more
Bars Restaurants Cafes Dining Guide neighbourhood guide siglap
Jocelyn Tan
Writer
Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
Travel Design

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg