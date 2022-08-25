7 places to get the tastiest BBQ chicken wings in Singapore

It is the lesser cousin to the more popular har cheong gai, but just as noteworthy. Here are seven places in Singapore to score the best and the most delightfully smoky BBQ chicken wings.
The key to a good barbecue chicken wing starts from the marinate. Different food vendors have their own recipes, but essentials consist of aromatics, dark soy sauce, and oyster sauce. The wings are then skewered open and cooked over a charcoal grill.
In Singapore, some of the more popular hawker centres offering the dish include East Coast and Bedok 85. Tze char restaurant Chong Pang Huat Eating House has also made it their specialty. Read on for details on where to score these tasty snacks.
7 places for the best BBQ chicken wings in Singapore
Ignore the name as this stall is based in Pasir Panjang Food Centre. Despite the smaller size of their chicken wings, the skin is well caramelised and crispy, and the juicy meat evenly balances between its smoky, spicy, and sweet flavours.
S$1.40 per wing, minimum 2 wings
Tuesdays – Sundays, 5pm – 10.30pm
Ah Hwee is a hawker stall at East Coast Lagoon Food Village that has been around since 1979. Their marinate consists of over 20 ingredients including five spice, ginger, and Chinese rice wine, which is used to season the wings for around two hours. Charcoal-grilled, the wings are well charred and intensely flavourful with a luscious glaze.
S$1.30 per wing, minimum 3 wings
Daily, 3pm – 10pm
Chong Pang Huat is a tze char restaurant that offers staples including white bee hoon, popiah, and rojak. Barbecue dishes take the form of satay, spring chicken, and chicken wings, which are grilled over charcoal upon order. The crispy skin snaps to reveal fragrant and succulent meat with a touch of sweetness.
S$1.40 per wing, minimum 2 wings
Daily, 10am – 3am
Fortune favours the bird at Good Luck, a stall in Toa Payoh that specialises in charcoal-grilled chicken wings and satay. Well glazed, the lightly marinated meat allows the chicken’s natural sweetness to come through.
S$1.50 per wing, minimum 2 wings
Daily, 4pm – 12.30am
Founded in 1996, this stall at the popular Bedok 85 hawker centre cooks their chicken wings over a charcoal grill until well charred. Crispy and tender with a wisp of smoke, contrast the sweet marinate with their lively chilli sauce and a squeeze of lime.
S$1.40 per wing, minimum 2 wings
Tuesdays – Sundays, 4pm – 1am
In the culinary institution that is Old Airport Road Food Centre, Tong Kee stands out for its barbecued chicken wings. The bird takes on the smoky flavour from the charcoal grill, and offers honeyed, juicy meat under crispy skin. Don’t sleep on their homemade chilli sauce either.
S$1.30 per wing, minimum 2 wings
Tuesdays – Saturdays, 4pm – 11pm
Sundays, 12pm – 11pm
Part of Whampoa Makan Place, this stall has been run by a couple since 1984 who sells barbecue chicken wings as well as cockles, gong gong, and barbecue crab. The wings are marinated and cooked to order, and has a dark, caramelised skin with a depth of flavour. A splash of calamansi and dip in the chilli bring the dish further to life.
S$1.30 per wing, minimum order 2 wings
Thursdays – Tuesdays, 4.30pm – 11pm
