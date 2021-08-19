Singapore Food Festival makes a return this 27 August 2021

It’s safe to say we’re excited now that restrictions have relaxed a little for in-house dining at restaurants. If you’re looking for even better food-related news, you’ve come to the right place. Singapore Food Festival (SFF) is making a return for its 28th edition this year.

The highly anticipated food event will span over three weekends — from 27 August to 12 September 2021 — with the theme ‘Savour Singapore In Every Bite’. This year’s festival is set to feature an impressive lineup of over 50 gastronomic and drinking experiences in a hybrid format, double the number compared to last year’s virtual edition.

With events like live masterclasses and virtual food tours, both local and international festival-goers will be able to get up close and personal with some of the most well-known chefs in Singapore’s culinary scene and rediscover their love for local food.

Ms Serene Tan, Director of Retail and Dining, Singapore Tourism Board (STB), said: “True to its proud tradition, Singapore Food Festival 2021 showcases our vibrant culinary culture by spotlighting our people – from established and rising chefs to everyday culinary heroes, wine experts and mixologists.”

“This year, we are excited to bring SFF to both local and global audiences, enabling them to indulge in Singaporean cuisine and learn more about our culture through food. More than ever, SFF is testament to the innovation in Singapore’s culinary scene, and our reputation as a global culinary capital. We encourage everyone to support our local F&B champions, while adhering to prevailing Safe Management Measures.”

Read on for all the programme highlights.

Learn from a live masterclass

There’s no better way to learn from some of the best chefs, bartenders, and food personalities than a masterclass or two, and SFF is offering nine free-to-view, live masterclasses on their Facebook page here. Those looking for a more intimate and interactive session can join any one of the nine pay-to-view sessions, available for order on the SFF website.

The exciting roster of chefs involved in the programme include MasterChef Singapore 2018 judge Bjorn Shen of Artichoke, and Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef JP Anglo of Sarsa from the Philippines, both of whom will join hands to present a collaborative rendition of a local favourite: the oyster omelette.

Chef Jeremy Gillon of one Michelin-starred restaurant JAG will also be demonstrating the process of making tender ravioli from scratch, while chef Maxine Ngooi of Tigerlily Patisserie will introduce a twist to the babka loaf, complete with a stuffing of aromatic buah keluak rempah.

That’s not all. Selected masterclasses will also offer ingredient boxes and food bundles that participants can purchase and get delivered to their doorstep, so that they’ll be able to whip up a dish together with the chefs for a truly immersive experience.

Go on a virtual or physical food experience

If you’d like to participate from the comfort of your home, SFF has got your back with virtual food experiences in interactive formats. A docu-feature spotlighting businesses like Kok Fah Farm will take foodies on a tour around the soil and hydroponics farm, while recipe videos such as Kitchen Insider: Sustenir, aim to educate viewers on modern farming in Singapore, all whilst suggesting ways to incorporate local produce into everyday dishes.

Physical tours — in the form of partner events — will also be held across the island this year. From walking tours surrounding the tapestry of spices at the Heritage Tour of Little India, to unraveling the heritage behind brewing and roasting at one of Singapore’s oldest coffee suppliers, Kim Guan Guan, we’re certain each experience will help foodies rediscover the rich culinary heritage in Singapore.

Or try your hand at a SFF workshop

If you’re one for a hands-on experience, SFF workshops are also available islandwide. Those seeking some guidance on how to make heritage keuhs can take part in the Make your own Ang Ku Kueh Workshop by Ji Xiang Ang Ku Kueh, where you’ll get to try your hand at making the traditional red turtle cake.

Cocktail lovers aren’t forgotten either: Museum of Ice Cream will be taking you on a learning journey to make your own Hendrick’s Gin and ice cream cocktails with the MOIC Cocktail and Ice Cream Pairing Workshop: Sips and Scoops.

Sustainability is at the core of almost everything we do these days. Guests trying to learn more about it can join the WellSpent Workshop and the Summer Fruit Peel Popsicle and Jam Class, two short courses that touch on food upcycling and repurposing food waste.

For more information, head to the official website here.