Singapore Vegan Festival (SVF) has just announced that it will be running for the third year in the row. The festival, organised by EatRoamLive, is set to run from 27 August to 5 September 2021.

The goal of the 10-day event is simple: to raise awareness about veganism while advocating health, wellbeing and a fervent recognition of the environmental and climate crisis.

Singapore Vegan Festival’s goal is to provide a platform for the vegan community in Singapore and promote the products and resources available to them. At the same time, we also want to raise awareness and inspire non-vegan Singaporeans and the expat community to explore the thriving plant based and flexitarian universe of Singapore. Pooja Bakhshi, founder and director of EatRoamLive and Singapore Vegan Festival.

“While we can’t host our events the same way we did pre-Covid-19 pandemic, our team has been resilient and is ensuring all safety measures will be in place for all our physical events in consultation with relevant authorities and venue partners,” she continues.

Read on for all the ways you can take part in the Singapore Vegan Festival this year.

Go around the city with with the Vegan Food Tours

A first for the festival, this year’s iteration will see three exciting Vegan Food Tour programmes, led by local Singaporean tour guide, VegThisCity.

Foodies will be taken on walking food tours across Little India, Chinatown, Joo Chiat and Katong markets, for a vegan discovery of the traditional flavours, hidden gems, and heartfelt stories behind the local culinary delights of Singapore’s streets.

Buy some vegan items home at the Marketplace

If you’re looking to discover homegrown vegan brands, then you’ll need to register for a spot at SVF’s Marketplace from 4 — 5 September. Gourmet vegan cheeses, gluten- and dairy-free desserts, plant-based meats, cruelty-free skincare, and lifestyle products are all part of the extensive lineup. A part of the proceeds from the ticket sales will also be donated to charity.

Learn to make vegan dishes with Chef Masterclasses

That isn’t all. The festival has a number of Chef Masterclasses available for residents around the island to take part in, featuring prominent chefs who also uphold the principles of clean eating.

Chef Emmanuel Stroobant

Chef Damian Piedrahita

Headlining the programme is chef Emmanuel Stroobant of two Michelin-starred Saint Pierre and Shoukouwa, who will be holding an exclusive Masterclass to provide budding cooks the rare opportunity of learning how to make a dish of Angel hair, mushroom and dashi.

Other masterclasses to look forward to includes one by Executive chef Damian Piedrahita, the CEO and founder of 4MY — the food tech company behind Singapore’s favourite vegan camembert. Chef Piedrahita, who is also an official plant-based consultant and chef at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, will be teaching guests how to make a mouthwatering Avocado Camembert roll with lemon foam, garlic and turmeric mayonnaise.

For the full list of activities and how to register for them, head to the official website here.