Singapore’s plant-based food options grow with new Casserole restaurant, and brands Happiee! and Anew

Choices for plant-based eating in Singapore continues to expand with more local food companies and a new restaurant joining the fray.

These options include well-loved meat dishes and snacks that have been reimagined with plant-based products from established and upcoming brands.

The most prominent new offering comes from Casserole at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, which opened on 30 June 2022. Billed as the “first dedicated meat-alternative restaurant in a Singapore hotel,” the menu comprises entirely of meat-free dishes created by the resort’s Executive Chef Gregory Georges, Executive Sous Chef Pradeep Kumar, and the culinary team.

“We recognise that there is developing interest in meatless alternatives and guests are seeking more mindful dining options,” said Gavin Weightman, General Manager, Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Singapore. “We are introducing this dining experience to cater to the changing preferences and provide a unique option as well as a forward- thinking culinary journey for our guests to explore.”

The food is influenced by Indian, Southeast Asian, Middle Eastern, and Western cuisines, and showcase plant-based products from Impossible Foods, Green Rebel Foods, OnlyEg, Tindle, Karana, and more.

Dishes include Banana Leaf Dry Braised Beef Rendang (S$28++), which is made with Impossible Beef, while Masala Dosa (S$18++) features OnlyEg’s plant-based egg. There is also a rotating selection of casserole dishes for sharing, as well as desserts, organic wine, and cocktails made with herbs grown in-house.

For home cooks, Happiee! is a new brand offering seafood and meat analogues. Launched last month by Singapore-based manufacturer Growthwell Foods, the selection includes plant-based fish made with a root vegetable called konjac, and soy-based chicken products.

The seafood range offers frozen fish sticks and fish patties, while chicken analogues come as nuggets and chicken popcorn. The products are available at major supermarkets and priced between S$5 to S$8.

Happiee! has also collaborated with 80 food vendors to serve plant-based dishes made with their products. Dishes include salt and pepper prawn by Chinese restaurant Hui, chicken patty with sourdough loaf at Killiney Kopitiam, and chilli crab polo bun by Grove cafe. Other participating locations range from hotels to schools.

Traditional food manufacturers are also moving into the plant-based market. The latest is OTS Holdings, which makes Asian and Western meat products. Now, they have created luncheon meat alternatives under the brand Anew.

Anew’s luncheon meat is made from wheat, non-GMO soy protein, vegetable juice and eucheuma seaweed, which they say offers the same texture and mouthfeel as the real thing. The brand also claims their products have the lowest fat and highest protein content compared to similar offerings in the market now.

The plant-based luncheon meat come in three flavours: classic, black pepper, or barbecue. Anew recommends slicing them into wedges or chunks before frying or toasting them, and suggests adding them to dishes like nasi lemak, bee hoon, Korean army stew, and sandwiches. Each can costs S$5.40, and are available at selected supermarkets and online.

Casserole is located at Level 3, Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Singapore, 101 Siloso Road, Singapore 098970. Book here.

Happiee! is available at major supermarkets including Fair Price, Cold Storage, Prime Mart, Hao Mart, Redmart, and selected restaurants.

Anew is available in selected FairPrice outlets and online channels such as Shopee, Qoo10, LazMall and FairPrice.com.sg.