SingleThread Restaurant, Odette and Basque Kitchen by Aitor come together for a one-night only dinner
02 Jun 2022

SingleThread Restaurant, Odette and Basque Kitchen by Aitor come together for a one-night only dinner

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
SingleThread Restaurant, Odette and Basque Kitchen by Aitor come together for a one-night only dinner
SingleThread Restaurant, Odette and Basque Kitchen by Aitor come together for a one-night only dinner

This just in: SingleThread Restaurant, Odette and Basque Kitchen by Aitor are coming together for a one-night only, six-hands dinner on 29 June 2022.

Yes, you heard that right. The (Michelin) star-studded nine-course dinner will be a once-in-a-lifetime meal for gourmands, as SingleThread Restaurant will only be based in Singapore for a short month in July for its residency.

Wines during the dinner will be curated by Singapore’s leading wine bar, Park90.

  • 6-hands dinner odette singlethread Basque kitchen by Aitor
    Chef Aitor Jeronimo Orive from Basque Kitchen by Aitor
  • 6-hands dinner odette singlethread Basque kitchen by Aitor
    Chef Kyle Connaughton from SingleThread
  • 6-hands dinner odette singlethread Basque kitchen by Aitor
    Chef Julien Royer from Odette

During the exclusive six-hands dinner, each of the three chefs, Chef Kyle Connaughton, Chef Julien Royer, and Chef Aitor Jeronimo Orive, will prepare and present three dishes respectively from their repertoire of signatures.

The location? Dine in the historic Fullerton Waterboat House at Basque Kitchen by Aitor‘s premises, complete with views of the seafront entrance of the Singapore River.

American Express is the exclusive Priority Card Partner for the Chef Residence programme, with priority booking for Card Members holding The Centurion Card issued by American Express in Singapore, open from 2 to 5 June on a first-come-first-served basis.

All other Card Members and the public are encouraged to register interest here from now to 5 June to be on the registered waiting list. Registered guests will be able to make their bookings from 6 June, and general public bookings will open on 7 June here.

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
