Snack Attack: the quintessential Korean snacks for the travel-deprived

Snack Attack is a new column featuring nibbles that writers and editors on the LSA team truly enjoy. This week, writer Jocelyn shares all her favourite Korean snacks you can get right now.

When my editor told us we’d be introducing snacks to our readership, I had a really hard time wrapping my head around it. As unbelievable as it sounds, I don’t have a habit of snacking while I work or as I binge-watch my shows on Netflix.

I was on the verge of inserting recommendations for my favourite “snacks”, ie celery sticks, blueberries and tomatoes — that’s how uninspired I was. As I got sidetracked thinking about the potential leisure travel corridors at the end of the year, I realised I did, in fact, have a number of snacks to recommend. The last two years living in Singapore during the pandemic has stripped me of my frequent travels to South Korea, and I found myself reminiscing about all the places and people I’ve met.

These aren’t suggestions that’ll bring you back to the bustling streets of Hongdae or Myeongdong. After all, nothing really comes close to recreating that atmosphere. At best, they’re just a piece of one of Singapore’s favourite holiday destinations — which is honestly as close as you can get for now.

(Hero and featured image credit: Bundo Kim on Unsplash)