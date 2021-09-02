Snack Attack: All the matcha snacks you have to try today

Snack Attack is a new column featuring nibbles that writers and editors on the LSA team truly enjoy. This week, writer Jocelyn Tan shares all the ways you can enjoy matcha — in snack form of course.

Caffeine has become a mainstay in our lives, with many of us learning the power that coffee brings after one too many all-nighters from as young as we were in school.

We’re not sure how many times we’ve heard someone say “I can’t start my day without coffee” too, and it’s pretty evident from the number of cafes and coffee joints that we’re pretty much in love in the drink.

Yet coffee isn’t always all good; the buzz it brings often leads to a caffeine crash that makes us feel even more tired, which then signals tricks us into believing that it’s time for another cup of Joe. Which is why we’ve turned to matcha. While matcha still contains caffeine, it gives the body a clean high rather than straight-up jitters all day. The buzz from the tea? A lot more energising and longer-lasting, if you’d ask us.

Bittersweet, creamy and nutty aromas that waft up as we savour it — that’s the hallmark of a good cup of matcha. For those who can’t get enough of this better caffeine alternative, we’ve sussed out the best matcha snacks that contain the healthy ingredient.

These sweet treats come in muted amounts of the tea, some a little sweeter than others to get you hooked. Read on for all our favourite matcha snacks to feast on.

(Hero and featured image credit: Payoon Gerinto on Unsplash)