7 best Korean food products to shop at the SoGoodK pop-up in Takashimaya

Korean music, Korean dramas and Korean fashion — it seems like the Hallyu wave isn’t stopping anytime soon. If you’re a fan of everything Korean, you might have heard of SoGoodK, an online purveyor of premium Korean lifestyle products founded by Olivia Lee.

The Daejeon native has made her mark in the industry as an accomplished chef, television host and food author, and her goal with SoGoodK is to bring share premium, quality produce from Korea to consumers in Singapore. One of the biggest differences between SoGoodK and other retailers in town? Olivia personally visits the farmers and artisanal producers in Korea to learn more about their produce and source the best quality ingredients possible.

Here, the food selection is flown in fresh every week, and she has gained a steady following amongst local foodies and other Singapore-based Koreans in town.

Olivia Lee and her team at the SoGoodK pop-up

Now, she’s bringing the goods one step closer to diners. From now till 30 November 2022, you’ll be able to purchase and even try some of the items from SoGoodK at their pop-up, located at the Basement 2 entrance of Takashimaya S.C.

We made a trip down to the pop-up to experience what they’ve got to offer firsthand. In case you’re bogged down by the plethora of items on display, here are our personal recommendations on what to get when you head over to the store.

7 food items you won’t want to miss at the SoGoodK pop-up:

Korean Caviar

If you’ve never had the chance to try Korean Caviar, here’s your moment. Each container of the creamy black pearls are made with fresh Siberian Sturgeon caviar (96.8%) and sea salt (3.2%), sourced directly from an eco-friendly aquaculture facility in Jirisan. It’s also the first time Singapore will get a taste of this non-pasteurised, preservative and additive-free delicacy from Korea. This is available in 30g, 50g and 100g tins.

Korean Stock

Stock adds a wealth of flavour and depth to any dish, but this doesn’t mean you have to spend hours over your stove for it. These easy premium Korean stock sachets are made with a 100% anchovy stock blend (anchovies, pilchards, kelp, shrimp), with the ingredients first roasted to remove any fishy odour. The result is a mild, delightfully tasty broth that’s good on its own or as a base for your stews. P.S. Chef Mingoo Kang of two-Michelin-starred Mingles conceptualised the taste for these stock sachets.

Jeju Red Tilefish

Anyone who has been to Jeju knows just how delicious Red Tilefish is. Low in fat and rich in protein, this delicious treat is caught by fishermen who carefully fish off the clean Jeju coast, ensuring that the fish maintains its quality without taking too much damage to the body. While 230 grams seems to be the most common size, the ones at SoGoodK are a whopping 390 grams, making it one of the largest sizes you can find in the market.

Soy Sauce Marinated Crab

SoGoodK was one of the pioneers to import soy sauce marinated crabs (also known as Ganjang Gejang) into Singapore, so you’ll definitely have to grab a container of the dish while you’re here. They curate the crabs from the popular Ilmi Ganjang Gejang Restaurant in Seoul, and for their one-year anniversary special, each box comes with two female crabs filled with roe and three additional prawns for diners to try.

Hallabong Yoghurt from Jeju Island

Hallabong, a Jeju-native tangerine, is a cross-breed between the Kiyomi orange and Ponkan citrus fruits widely known for its crunchy pulp and juicy content. At the pop-up, we highly recommend you grab a bottle or two of the Hallabong Yogurt from Morning Smile Farm. We’re enamoured by the aromatic citrus smell and refreshing notes that cut through the thick yoghurt.

Meal Kits

We know we mentioned the soup stock earlier, but for those of us who can’t spare time to whip up a meal from scratch, these meal kits are a lifesaver. Every one of them, from the spicy seafood stew to the stir-fried baby octopus, has been painstakingly tried and tested by the team at SoGoodK themselves, so you are pretty much guaranteed quality with every bite. Chef Olivia Lee’s personal favourite is the Radish Stem Bean Paste Soup, a hearty, savoury bowl elevated by the maple sap bean paste originating from Jirisan.

Fruits





You probably know about the Shine Muscat, the crispy, seedless grapes best known for their natural sweetness and unique taste. These grapes also gained interest with the international crowd of late, following a series of social media posts of BTS‘ Jin delivering them to other members of the band. You can stop by regularly at the SoGoodK pop-up to check what on the seasonal fruits that are flown in fresh, as well as gift sets like this beautiful box of Sangju dried persimmons.

The SoGoodK pop-up is running from now to 30 November at Basement 2, entrance of Takashimaya S.C from 10 am to 9.30 pm. You can get their products online here as well.