Here’s where to find the best souffle pancakes in Singapore

You’ve seen countless of these on your Instagram: jiggly stacks of pancakes dusted with icing sugar and piled in a tower with whipped cream, fruit, and even boba. Yes, we’re talking about souffle pancakes.

Unlike regular (read: boring) American buttermilk pancakes, the best Japanese souffle pancakes in Singapore have a completely different texture and taste. Every bite into the cylindrical mound is reminiscent of a pillow-soft cloud that’s fluffy, airy and incredibly delicious.

The secret to a stack that jiggles for your gram without deflating? A ton of control when beating the egg whites, as well as precise accuracy when it comes to the temperature and time. Each pancake has to be made by order too — for the maximum quality, taste and texture of course — so be sure to grab a seat and sit back for a 20-minute wait.

Read on for the best souffle pancakes in Singapore.

(Hero and featured image credit: Typhoon Cafe)