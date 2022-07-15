Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Crab pops up in Singapore for 4 days from 19 July

Crustacean authority Ministry of Crab has declared their latest pop-up taking place in Singapore for four nights next week.

Appearing at Shangri-La hotel on 19 to 22 July, the acclaimed Sri Lankan restaurant is offering a five-course dinner for S$198++ per person of their most popular dishes backed by chef Dharshan Munidasa’s heritage.

Ministry of Crab was established in Colombo in 2011 as a homage to the Sri Lankan Lagoon Crab, the same species that stars in Singapore’s chilli crab dish. The restaurant only serves fresh crab sourced from the country’s coasts, which can weight up to 3 kilograms. In comparison, larger crabs here top out just over 1kg.

In the five-course meal, the crustacean is presented in the restaurant’s signature Pepper Crab dish. Meant to be shared between two people, it is cooked in a pepper broth together with whole and hand-crushed native Sri Lankan black peppercorn, resulting in an aromatic, mildly sweet and spicy sauce that complements the crab.

Dishes also showcase Munidasa’s Sri Lankan-Japanese background. Crab Liver Paté features a drop of kithul treacle, a thick palm syrup with sweet-smoky notes. Avocado Crab Salad is brightened with wasabi mayonnaise, and Japanese soy sauce joins olive oil, garlic, and chilli flakes in the large Garlic Chilli Prawn.

Dessert is Coconut Crème Brûlée, which is baked in a coconut shell with rich coconut milk.

Ministry of Crab returns to Shangri-La after their last pop-up there in 2018. The restaurant has graced Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list for eight consecutive years since 2015, and placed 35th this year. See below for details and reservations.

Ministry of Crab pop-up at Shangri-La Singapore

19 to 22 July 2022, 6pm onwards

5 courses, S$198++ per person

Limited to 80 seats daily

22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350

Book here.