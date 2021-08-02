With global warming steadily on the rise, increased sea levels and ignorant “science is wrong” leaders , it’s easy to see why sustainability has been one of the biggest keywords the last decade has seen.

Yet, this doesn’t mean we should let our guards down as we step into the new year. If anything, we should be taking additional steps to welcome a more eco-friendly future.

We understand: embarking on a sustainable lifestyle isn’t easy. It requires changes in your lifestyle, and a conscious effort to do so. While it might seem like a gargantuan task for a singular being to make changes to the environment, if any at all, you don’t have to worry. Sustainability isn’t an all or nothing game.

(Image credit: Bamboo Straw Girl)

Similar to many things — a fitness routine, or a new hobby, for instance — it’s all about finding the right one to fit your current lifestyle and moving forward. Fashionistas may choose to get a wardrobe subscription package and embrace slow fashion. If you’re a sucker for food like us, then you’d probably be better off with some reusable dining ware.

Here, we’ve picked some of our favourite dining reusables: think cling wrap alternatives and collapsible takeaway containers — all ready for you to take on a more sustainable year ahead.

(Hero and featured image credit: ByKuraHome)