With global warming steadily on the rise, increased sea levels
and ignorant “science is wrong” leaders, it’s easy to see why sustainability has been one of the biggest keywords the last decade has seen.
Yet, this doesn’t mean we should let our guards down as we step into the new year. If anything, we should be taking additional steps to welcome a more eco-friendly future.
We understand: embarking on a sustainable lifestyle isn’t easy. It requires changes in your lifestyle, and a conscious effort to do so. While it might seem like a gargantuan task for a singular being to make changes to the environment, if any at all, you don’t have to worry. Sustainability isn’t an all or nothing game.
Similar to many things — a fitness routine, or a new hobby, for instance — it’s all about finding the right one to fit your current lifestyle and moving forward. Fashionistas may choose to get a wardrobe subscription package and embrace slow fashion. If you’re a sucker for food like us, then you’d probably be better off with some reusable dining ware.
Here, we’ve picked some of our favourite dining reusables: think cling wrap alternatives and collapsible takeaway containers — all ready for you to take on a more sustainable year ahead.
(Hero and featured image credit: ByKuraHome)
The Paper Bunny may be popular for their series of notebooks, journals and planners, but they’ve been quietly churning out sustainable lifestyle pieces for the everyday gourmand. These handy sandwich bags are made from lightweight polyester and are BPA, lead and phthalate-free. Besides being great vessels for your sandwiches and wraps, they’re also great for fruits at the farmer’s market.
We are obsessed with these collapsible lunch boxes from Bykurahome. Besides being incredibly on trend this year in terms of colour, its collapsible and leakproof design also makes it portable and space-saving for those who are always on-the-go.
When it comes to plastic waste, many find it hard to give up cling wrap. The thin plastic film helps to seal and secure food items in containers to keep fresh for longer and is an indispensable part for many homeowners. If you’re looking for an eco-friendly alternative, consider these reusable food wraps from Minimakers. They are made from cotton coated with beeswax, jojoba oil, and tree resin, providing a protective and breathable layer for your items.
(Image credit: @angelalsn via Instagram)
There are many reusable cups in the market, but how many come with the iconic Singapore Airlines batik motif? This eco-friendly version is made from sustainably harvested and 100 percent biodegradable bamboo fibre, and is also dishwasher-safe.
Single-use cutlery is terrible for the environment. After your meal, most of them are thrown out and end up in landfills, as they are too small to be sorted properly at the recycling facility. If your metal spoons and forks at home are too heavy to carry out, this wooden cutlery set from Bamboo Straw Girl is a great alternative. It also comes with a batik-wrap made from fabric offcuts or dead-stock fabric to keep your utensils hygienic too.