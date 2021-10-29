All the cafes tea lovers need to head to in Singapore

Tea doesn’t get enough attention compared to its other caffeinated counterpart.
No, we’re not talking about bubble tea. While coffee is the choice of beverage for a boost of energy in the morning (and afternoon and night), tea is often heralded as a drink that’s a lot “slower”, a beverage that’s almost synonymous with the older generation.
Yet, tea houses have slowly but surely popped up around the island, dedicated to the craft of the comforting brew. In today’s rush through life, these spaces are a reminder for us to take time for ourselves and focus on the relaxing rituals of the brew, rather than subjecting ourselves to the frantic jitters a cup of coffee can bring.
Cafes and tea houses today have also dressed themselves in a way that appeals to the modern customer. Kallang-based Antea Social, for instance, is a Kinfolk-esque space that focuses on delightful oolong infusions and kombucha, and Hvala is an ode to Japanese teas that include the creamy matcha.
If you’re not one for a cup of Joe, we’ve got you covered with these tea cafes.
(Hero and featured image credit: Antea Social)
5 tea cafes every tea lover needs to visit in Singapore:
If you’re a fan of Japanese tea, Hvala is the place for you. The Japanese teahouse-inspired space at Chijmes is home to an extensive selection of tea — think cold and hot brews that range from rare teas like Goishicha to the more commonly found Sencha, as well as a good selection of matcha, tea lattes and ice blended drinks.
You might miss Silk Tea Bar if you’re not looking carefully: nestled in the second floor of a Chinatown shophouse, the modern tea bar is a meditative space that’s the perfect to be in on a rainy afternoon. The tea menu reveals a selection of single-origin tea varieties, each brewed with Australian spring water. Those with a bit more time should sit through the standard blends, a three-brew course that brings out the different notes of your choice of tea, but if you’re in a hurry, cold-brew teas are also available on the menu.
(Image credit: @cafebloom__ via Instagram)
With its pastel pink accents and trendy minimalist furnishings, Antea Social finds itself a crowd favourite amongst tea-loving cafe-goers in Singapore. Here, the extensive menu is armed with a good mix of the traditional and not-so-conventional teas. Oolong infusions and in-house Kombuchas are recommended here.
Tea connoisseurs need to stop by Tea Bone Zen Mind. Here, the idyllic shop is home to a curated mix of Chinese, Japanese and English teas (tea blends are also available), all ready for an afternoon of tea sampling. Each of these tea sampling sessions come with various teas paired with snacks that founder Carrie Chen has picked up on her travels, including treats like Taiwanese pineapple tarts.
All visits to Tea Bone Zen Mind have to be made by appointment only.
(Image credit: @terra.spaces via Instagram)
TWG Tea is a familiar Singaporean name to many, and the renowned brand is home to more than a thousand single-estate, fine harvest teas and exclusive blends, as well as tea patisseries and other tea-infused delicacies. While many head to the ION Orchard locale for an intimate cuppa amidst the extravagant display of teas, the outlet in Marina Bay Sands remains a firm favourite for us. After all, the classy locale is nestled directly above a tranquil canal, complete with the occasional wooden boat floating past — we may not be in Venice, but it sure feels like it.