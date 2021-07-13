Here are the best fried chicken joints that deliver to you

As much as we champion going plant-based for the Earth, there’s really nothing that makes our mouths salivate like fried chicken.
Just mentioning these two words is enough to evoke memories of biting into a juicy piece of meat that’s been marinated to perfection, accompanied by a deliciously crispy batter to complete the whole experience.
The diet can start tomorrow. We’ve rounded up the best fried chicken joints in Singapore that deliver to you, so you can tuck into the sinful pieces without worry. Read on for the full list.
(Hero and featured image credit: Brian Chan on Unsplash)
The name Mom’s Touch may sound mildly inappropriate, but we can assure you that it really isn’t.The South Korean fast food chain champions burgers and fried chicken made with well, a Mom’s Touch, which means juicy hand-battered, hand-breaded pieces skilfully marinated with the brand’s special blend of seasoning. Hosting a party at home? Get the nine or 12 piece Fried Chicken Set. If you’re dining at home alone, then a serving of the Mom’s Thigh Burger Set will be perfect for some midday indulgence.
(Image credit: @mightyfoodie via Instagram)
There seems to be nothing better than a chicken and waffles, but Yardbird has taken it up a notch with their version, complete with a generous pyramid of juicy watermelon cubes to cut the grease. As for the chicken, it’s crafted with a 100-year-old family fried chicken recipe that’ll leave you coming back for more.
If you’re missing a bit of the traditional fried chicken you used to have when you were a kid, then you won’t go wrong with Arnold’s Fried Chicken. The batter on the meat is deliciously thin, with simple seasonings of salt and pepper, but chicken somehow remains incredibly juicy and tender. We recommend an additional serving of coleslaw with some buns and gravy to pair the chicken with.
(Image credit: @mischievous__hodophile via Instagram)
Har Cheong Kai, or prawn paste chicken wings, are one of our favourite things to order at a Tze Char stall, so it’s no surprise we’ve included an option for these plump, flavourful wings on this list. Our pick? Ah Tan Wings. Think a beautifully crunchy prawn paste batter and succulent chicken meat that’s elevated with with a swipe of the tangy, homemade chilli sauce.
(Image credit: @missgoob via Instagram)
Following the trend of everything Korean, Korean Fried Chicken has become one of the most popular kinds around. We like the unique selection from Chir Chir, studded with menu items such as the Nacho Chicken, plated with juicy tenders, corn tortilla chips and chicken chilli cheese sauce, and the Spicy Chilli Soy Chicken, a mixture of fried chicken, fried Tteokbokki, spicy chilli soy sauce and sliced almonds. Be sure to grab a couple of beers to wash down everything with.
Before the the influx of Korean Fried Chicken, Taiwanese Fried Chicken was one of the most popular kinds around — specially known for their huge chicken cutlets. Monga finds itself as a firm favourite amongst diners: think 2-centimetre thick pieces marinated in honey and sugar that’s double-fried for maximum crispiness.