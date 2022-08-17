Like all things Japanese, wagyu beef has local diners in its throes of passion. Here are eight places in Singapore where you can buy the most premium cuts of wagyu beef.

Prized for its buttery flavour, umami, and tenderness, wagyu (literally “Japanese beef”) can come from four different Japanese cattle breeds, with Kuroge, or black cow, being the most common. Premium cuts follow a grading system from A1 to A5, and the highest grade represents top quality. While wagyu hailed from Japan, not all Japanese beef is wagyu; similarly, not all wagyu comes from Japan.

Exceptional Japanese wagyu are usually branded with the region where they come from, such as the world renowned Kobe beef and Matsusaka beef from Rie Prefecture. Many butchers here also offer them directly imported from Japanese suppliers. Here is where to find them.

The best places to buy premium wagyu beef in Singapore