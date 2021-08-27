The best Taiwanese joints in Singapore for authentic snacks and dishes

We don’t think we know of anyone who haven’t gained a few kilos after visiting Taiwan.
The ever-popular tourist destination — especially for Singaporeans — is well-liked for many reasons, but the biggest draw (at least for foodies like us!) has to be its street food culture. Oyster mee sua (wheat vermicelli), fried chicken cutlets, beef noodles, minced pork rice, and stinky tofu…we’re already salivating at the mention of all these night market mainstays.
While we might not be able to eat our way through Taiwan anytime soon — we’re counting on these Taiwanese joints in Singapore to get us going till we can travel eventually. Read on for the full list.
Our biggest guilty pleasure? Fried Chicken. There’s no denying the allure of a crisp batter that’s fried to perfection, especially when it encases a juicy slab of meat within it. The thick slices at Monga at cut to a minimum of 2-centimetres before it’s marinated in honey and double-fried for maximum crunch and minimal grease.
Expect hearty, affordable Taiwanese favourites at Eat 3 Bowls, located at Crawford Lane and Pasir Panjang. The classroom themed joint was opened by a Singaporean and his Taiwanese wife with a single mission in mind: to offer value-for-money and authentic Taiwanese fare right here in Singapore. Here, we recommend an order the Signature 3 Bowls set, complete with a trio of petit-sized bowls of Braised pork rice, intestine mee sua, and chicken rice. If you’d like to stick to just one dish, regular portions of all three dishes are available as well.
According to their Instagram page, the Crawford outlet will be closed for maintenance till further notice, so do keep an eye out for updates here.
Typhoon Cafe is where you should head to if you’d like to have your dishes in a slightly more modern, cafe-styled environment. While their signature main dishes have a fair share of fans, we’re mostly heading here for a plate of soufflé pancakes. Think fluffy, sweet cloud with fruit and ice-cream toppings for the ultimate end-of-meal treat.
Yeah Taiwanese Street Food is a firm favourite for those who frequent the hipster hawker Timbre+, a cosy joint championing Taiwanese inspired street food and drinks. Besides iconic dishes like the Pearl Oyster Mee Sua and the classic braised pork belly rice bowl, expect new plates of innovate snacks like the Mentai Fried Tofu.
While the eatery’s Timbre+ Outlet is temporarily closed, you’ll still be able to get your hands on their food via islandwide delivery.
Roji Monster, the internationally-famed shaved ice store from Taiwan, landed in Singapore earlier this year with a bang, and has continued to enjoy much success from curios patrons around the island. The dessert store is renowned for its monster shaved ice, available in flavours such as Milk, Uji Matcha, Black Sesame, Milk, and Belgian Chocolate, paired with two toppings (including selections like housemade mochi and doriyaki) of your choice. Limited-edition flavours like Mango Passionfruit come out occasionally as well.
We loved heading to Monki Cafe at Holland Village for their authentic Taiwanese grub, but before you head over, do take note: Monki Cafe is currently in the midst of moving to a new location at The Star Vista, and is slated to reopen in mid-November. One dish we’re looking to re-order once they reopen? Their version of Da Chang Bao Xiao Chang, an iconic glutinous rice, sausage and vegetable roll combination that’s a little harder to find here on our shores.