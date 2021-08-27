The best Taiwanese joints in Singapore for authentic snacks and dishes

We don’t think we know of anyone who haven’t gained a few kilos after visiting Taiwan.

The ever-popular tourist destination — especially for Singaporeans — is well-liked for many reasons, but the biggest draw (at least for foodies like us!) has to be its street food culture. Oyster mee sua (wheat vermicelli), fried chicken cutlets, beef noodles, minced pork rice, and stinky tofu…we’re already salivating at the mention of all these night market mainstays.

While we might not be able to eat our way through Taiwan anytime soon — we’re counting on these Taiwanese joints in Singapore to get us going till we can travel eventually. Read on for the full list.

(Hero and featured image credit: Typhoon Cafe)