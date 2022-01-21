The best Valentine’s Day menus in Singapore to book this year

No matter where you and your better half are in the world during Valentine’s Day, we’re sure a well-deserved, romantic dinner is on the cards.
Perhaps you’re planning to impress your date with a home-cooked meal. We’re giving you a thumbs-up in advance, because we don’t think we can handle the stress of prepping the ingredients, slaving over the stove and then washing up after.
To make things easier for those who want to take things easy this year, we’ve rounding up some of the best Valentine’s Day menus in Singapore that you can book for an equally romantic evening out, so you’ll be able to gaze lovingly into the eyes of your partner while feasting without any worry.
Those who love a view (and a swoon-worthy Instagram picture) should consider locales like 665°F and LeVeL33, while cosy restaurants such as Lawry’s The Prime Rib Singapore offers delicious cuts of steak that will surely make for a stellar night worth remembering.
The best Valentine’s Day 2022 menus in Singapore to book this year:
If you’re looking for a mouthwatering meal that won’t fail to impress, look no further than Lawry’s The Prime Rib Singapore. The American steakhouse, in all its plush seats and chandelier glory, has come up with a decadent Valentine’s Day Set Menu, priced at $208 per guest. The meal starts off strong with a Smoked Duck Breast Salad and a warm, comforting bowl of Italian Seafood Stew that’s packed with slipper lobster, octopus, fish and shellfish.
The Burratina and cherry tomatoes follows before a choice between the Grilled Hamachi Fish Collar or the White Truffle Lamb Rack and Iberico Pork with Ham and Cheese follows as your mains. But if you’re one for classics like us, go for the Signature Roasted USDA Prime Rib of Beef. Wash down the meal with dessert and you’ll be set for the night.
Guests will also get to bring home a bottle of Villa Conchi Cava Brut Selección with a paid deposit and minimum order of two sets. Guests seated at 4.30pm can also enjoy 10 percent off the set menu.
Feast on a four-course dinner against the backdrop of Singapore’s skyline at 665°F. Raise a glass to your partner with a complimentary glass of Billecart-Salmon Rosé Champagne, before digging into the Hokkaido Scallop Tartare, crowned with Kaluga queen caviar, and Hokkaido Bafun uni. A plate of Pan-Roasted Foie Gras awaits before you move on to your mains. Here, take your pick between the Crispy New Zealand Blue Cod and the Margaret River 36-Hour Braised Short Ribs, or just get one each to share. The night ends with a high with some Warm Dark Chocolate Cake for a rush of serotonin that’ll have you both stumbling out — in smiles.
Restaurant Gaig is celebrating the season of love with a one-night-only, six-course dinner to pamper yourself and your partner with. Highlights of the gastronomical adventure include the Maremoto, an inviting appetiser of fresh sea urchin and Carabinero prawn tartar, complete with dollop of Oscietra caviar for good measure. Another dish to look forward to? The Cannelloni, stuffed with beef, pork, fresh winter truffles and soft cheese.
Surround yourself with a feast of reds and pinks during this season of love with the Valentine’s Day Special at Burger and Lobster. Inclusive of a Mini Bottle of Sauvignon Blanc or Merlot, the feast comes with delightful plates like the golden-brown Pan-Seared Scallops, Pink Cauliflower Velouté and the Grilled Half Lobster with Bloody Mary Linguine. For an extra special touch to the celebration, wash down the meal with Love at First Sight, a dreamy concoction of Hendrick’s Gin, Singapore Distillery’s Ichigo Cameron Gin, St Germain, Aperol, strawberry syrup, citrus and egg.
Utter sweet-nothings to your partner whilst dining against the spectacular Marina Bay skyline, complete with a delicious meal for two. This year, the world’s highest urban microbrewery, LeVeL33, is partnering with Perrier-Jouët for a one-night-only menu just for you. Think a selection of mouthwatering dishes like the Freshly Shucked Oysters, Hokkaido Scallop Ceviche, and Westholme Sirloin that’ll leave you both stuffed for the night. Guests that pre-order the Perrier Jouèt Grand Brut or the Perrier Jouèt Belle Époque by 5 February with their meal can also redeem a free name engraving service on their bottle of choice.
Get transported to the Land of the Rising Sun when you head to Keyaki. After a stroll through a Japanese garden, past the koi pond and into the warm embrace of a pavilion framed by the lush landscape of weeping willows, feast on a six-course Kaiseki dinner, crafted with fresh, seasonal produce from Japan. To mark the occasion, each couple will also receive a stalk of rose and box of chocolate pralines.
This Valentine’s Day, spend a romantic evening at db Bistro & Oyster Bar with an elegant four-course French dinner menu. Seafood lovers will be enamoured by show-stopping highlights like the Jumbo lump crab salad and the pan roasted sea bream, paired with black truffles and button mushrooms. Not a fan of the sea? Meat lovers can indulge in a serving of filet mignon, served with black truffles, sweet heirloom carrot, and crisp potato mille-feuille in a classic bordelaise sauce.