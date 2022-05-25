The Coconut Club’s new Beach Road outpost will see new dishes and tropical cocktails

The Coconut Club’s new three-storey flagship is set to open at 269 Beach Road on 28 May 2022.

We love our hawker-priced Nasi Lemak as much as the next person, but our not-so-guilty pleasure manifests in The Coconut Club’s take on the traditional Malay dish. Once home to the Ann Siang and Chinatown district, the restaurant under The Lo and Behold Group has found its home in Beach Road. Here’s what to expect at the new The Coconut Club.

The new flagship restaurant is housed in a three-storey conservation shophouse with a design that takes inspiration from the tropics.

The first floor is a bright, open-concept space with trending terrazzo and rattan accents which pepper the design. Here, guests can enjoy breakfast and tea over the restaurant’s spin on classics. Think charcoal-grilled slabs of toast slathered with housemade kaya and salted butter and a Coconut Shake. A stickler for tradition? Chow down on Malay and Nyonya kueh, or come down at lunch or dinner for the signature Nasi Lemak sets.

Up on the second floor, a more intimate dining space is home to the new Nasi Lemak communal dining experience. Fresh new side dishes include Gohu Ikan, an Indonesian raw tuna salad laced with calamansi, coconut milk and chilli padi, as well as Kerabu Udang Kacang Botol, which is a punchy salad of prawns, shredded chicken, coriander, and peanut brittle.

Hearty mains are the focus of any Nasi Lemak meal and The Coconut Club delivers with Iga Bakar, a charcoal-grilled Australian beef short rib served with sambal hijau and sambal balado; Percik Kambing, or lamb short ribs cooked in coconut milk and tamarind; and Ketam Masak Chilli Padi, or crabs cooked in a spicy turmeric curry. You can’t leave without ordering the local-inspired desserts. Sweets such as the Pandan Sago Gula Melaka and Chendol will put out any fires if chilli isn’t exactly your best friend.

If you’ve always needed a tipple or two to accompany your Nasi Lemak experience here, we’ve got great news. The Coconut Club now has a cocktail menu, with tropical signatures such as the pandan-infused The Coconut Club Mai Tai, and Pineapple Old Fashioned which is a smokey concoction with Scotch whisky and Laphroaig 10.

“To build an iconic dish from the humble coconut is something truly special, and in many ways feels like our Singaporean identity on a plate. We look forward to sharing a piece of our island home with the world,” said Wee Teng Wen, Managing Partner at The Lo & Behold Group

The Coconut Club opens on 28 May at 269 Beach Road. Reservations are available here.

(All images: The Coconut Club)

This article was first published on Prestige Singapore.