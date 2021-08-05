These are the best organic grocers in Singapore to shop at

We admit that even most neighbourhood supermarkets are stocked with a mind-boggling array of goods but sometimes all you want are honest produce and products that offer complete food traceability for a peace of mind.
Each well-stocked with fine foods and specialty products that cater to even the most niche of allergies, these organic grocers in Singapore make it possible for anyone to whip up a worthy meal without worry, guilt, or anxiety. Besides, you’re not only living better, but also doing our planet a favour —these organic products play a massive part in resisting the use of pesticides and unethical farming.
Whether you’re looking for the best cut of Australian beef or the fluffiest gluten-free bread, these are the best organic grocers in Singapore to make a grocery stop at.
Best described as the ultimate wonderland for health food nuts, Scoop Wholefoods has made its first foray out of Australia in Singapore, and specialises in retailing organic natural products by weight. This unique concept not only minimises food waste, but also allows you to get hands-on with your food.
Here, you’ll find everything from a organic cold-pressed oils and vinegars, dried fruits, chocolates, and nuts that would be otherwise impossible to find locally. Those seeking gluten-free foods will find a selection that ranges from flours and pastas, while tea lovers will revel in the range of loose leaves and dried florals for unique blends.
The fun continues with the DIY nut churner (fresh peanut butter does exist), a Fermentary section for all your probiotic needs, and a DIY section to make your own soap bars and body scrubs. Fresh kombucha is also on tap here via local brand Fizzicle.
163 Tanglin Rd, #02-17/18 Tanglin Mall, Singapore 247933
Fresh, high-quality organic produce that are also sourced ethically isn’t something you come across here everyday, but Little Farms is looking to change the way people shop. The grocer stocks up on not only a range of gourmet products — plenty from Australia — but also fresh deli and bakery items at its adjourning cafe, many of which are gluten-free.
Avo-toasts die-hards can now stock up on the best avocados from Australia, flown in by air instead of sea-freighted to ensure they’re picked at their best. On the meat front, expect antibiotic- and hormone-free choices, of which you can also enjoy in salads and sandwiches at the cafe.
491 River Valley Road, Valley Point Shopping Centre, #01-20, Singapore 248371
Supernature is established by the Como Group, so you can expect top-of-the-range products that span from fresh vegetables and meats, to children’s needs and wellness products. Like Little Farms, only the most ethically sourced organic produce are procured, all of which are delivered everyday for freshness.
Besides a butchery that carry premium cuts of Australian and New Zealand free-range meats, the store is also a treasure trove for those with special dietary needs, offering a large range nut-, dairy-, gluten- and egg-free products.
583 Orchard Rd, Forum The Shopping Mall, B1-05/09, Singapore 238884
With a team that consists of experienced grocers who work closely with trusted farms and suppliers, The Organic Grocer have supplied people with only produce that boast sustainable farming practices that adhere to certification requirements. Here, you’ll find a good mix of wholesalers, as well as local and international brands which stock everything from produce to pantry staples.
Those who seek a bit of spontaneity can order the grocer’s Value Boxes, which see a week’s worth of fruit and vegetables delivered to you, depending on the seasonality and region.
203 Henderson Road, #05-03, Singapore 159546
Established in 1994, the store has been one of the pioneers in providing natural and organic food and household products in Singapore. Those looking for a bit of indulgence will find plenty of “junk health foods” (think energy bars, breakfast cereals and organic popcorn) from the U.S that are otherwise elusive elsewhere.
The store also caters to those with skin sensitivities via a large range of specialty organic soaps and toiletries.
163 Tanglin Road, #02-35 Tanglin Mall, Singapore 247933