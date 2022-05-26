Public sales for three Michelin-starred SingleThread pop-up in SG will open tomorrow

Singapore’s food scene can’t catch a break, and this time, it’s three Michelin-starred restaurant SingleThread that’s making its way from California to Singapore in July for a month-long pop-up.

The pop-up is slated to serve guests at one-Michelin-starred restaurant Basque Kitchen by Aitor at The Fullerton Waterboat House, together with the restaurant’s chef Kyle Connaughton, his wife and co-owner of Singlethread, Katina Connaughton, as well as their core team of chefs and front-of-house staff.

For the uninitiated, accolades under SingleThread include the One To Watch Award for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants back in 2018, and they are currently ranked Number 37 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurant list.

Chef Kyle and Katina

“To be able to create this experience in Singapore is incredible. Our time in Hokkaido was some of the most formative in our lives. Katina and I would sit for hours working on recipes, sharing sake, and talking. It was a way of cooking and a way of life that changed us forever. The experience of gathering around the table with friends and family while enjoying soulful dishes inspired many of the ideas of what SingleThread would one day become. We have this amazing opportunity to create this SingleThread experience and are excited to bring it to Singapore for this limited engagement,” says chef Kyle.

The pop-up, which will only be available from Wednesdays to Sundays for the month of July, has only one seven-course menu (S$498++ per pax) for both lunch and dinner. The tasting menu will also be largely influenced by Connaughton’s time in Hokkaido. If you need something to wash down the extravagant meal with, both non-alcoholic and alcoholic drink pairings are available at an additional S$128++ and S$318++ respectively.

Monterey Bay Abalone with Mendocino Sea Urchin, Chawanmushi, and Sea Lettuce Cream

Akabana Kanpachi with Nasturtium, Farm Pears, and Chardonnay Barrel Aged Ponzu

Farm Grape Sorbet with Ginger Sabayon, Amaranth, and Matcha

The menu is set to feature a sashimi course and a donabe served with smoked black cod, before the decadence is wrapped up with wagashi, contemporary style of traditional Japanese confections served with tea.

The SingleThread’s residency at Singapore’s Basque Kitchen by Aitor will run from 1 – 30 July 2022 for lunch and dinner service (12pm to 2.30pm and 6pm to 10.30pm respectively) from Wednesdays to Sundays. Only 35 guests will be accommodated for lunch, and 50 guests will be accommodated for dinner.

Interested diners can register their interest here from now till 25 May 2022, and enjoy access to purchase their experience 24 hours ahead of general public release tomorrow, on 27 May 2022 via the link here.