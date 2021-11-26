Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Tickle your tastebuds with these new menus in Singapore
26 Nov 2021 05:15 PM

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
It’s been two weeks since Taylor Swift dropped Red (Taylor’s Version) and our whole world has changed for the better.

On the same note, restaurants around the island are flexing their gastronomic chops with new menus to bribe us into cementing our loyal fan status just like Taylor that’ll keep us satisfied for the rest of the year. After all, it’s only human to be attracted to novelty, and we’re constantly searching for new experiences on the island to keep ourselves busy.

This end-of-year season sees everything from a new menu that spotlights a new era over at Fat Prince, to one that’s studded with the valuable white truffle at Buona Terra. Bar Cicheti also has a new dinner Degustation menu on weekdays, an initiative put together by the team to flex their creative muscles to diners. If you’re already hungry, dive right in.

(Hero and featured image credit: Vue)

Here are all the new menus to try in Singapore right now:

Jump To / Table of Contents

Nae:um

1 /7

Nae:um

We were enamoured by chef Louis Han’s Episode 1 earlier this year, and it’s safe to say that we’re doubly impressed with the way he’s made use of autumnal and winter produce in his Episode 2 menu. The “Mountain Lodge” menu sees delights like the Naengchae, a spin on the familiar chicken and abalone stew. Chef Louis’ version, however, comes deconstructed, served with a slow-cooked French chicken and Jeju abalone on a bed of Soybean sauce and doenjang (fermented bean paste) caramelised baby carrot. We won’t divulge too much, but let’s just say that we can’t stop thinking about his new Mandarin dessert too.

If you’re still a fan of favourites such as the beautifully charred and flavourful Duck Galbi Tart and the Somyeon — a truffle oil laden buckwheat noodle dish with bafun uni and Kaviari Oscietra caviar — you’ll be happy to know that they’ll still be on the manu.

(Image credit: John Heng Da Photographer)

Nae:um
Address
161 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068615
Website
Website here
Book here
Vue

2 /7

Vue

Excetive chef Sam Chim and team have dreamed up a menu to spotlight seasonal produce over at Vue, which includes ingredients such as the Japanese mackerel, winter root vegetables and French guineafowl. Pick favourites like the Stout Braised Dutch Veal Cheek ‘Empanada’ from the a la carte menu, or leave your meal in the hands of the team with a tasting menu for the night if you can’t decide.

Vue
Address
OUE Bayfront, 50 Collyer Quay Rooftop Level 19, 049321
Website
Website here
Book here
Bar Cicheti

3 /7

Bar Cicheti

If you haven’t been to Bar Cicheti yet, now’s the best time. Their recently-launched five-course menu — available only from Mondays to Thursdays for dinner — will see Head chef Danny Ng and his team menu flex their creative and culinary chops to diners. The dishes change every fortnight, but some star dishes to look out for include the Saffron Ricotta Gnocchi’s earthy pillows of pasta, as well as the refreshing 5-Day Aged Amberjack Tartare.

Bar Cicheti
Address
10 Jiak Chuan Road, Singapore 089264
Website
Website here
Book here
Buona Terra

4 /7

Buona Terra

White truffle season is back again this year, and one Michelin-starred Buona Terra is celebrating it the best way they know how — with good Italian food, of course. Here, the white truffle finds itself in a medley of four and five courses for lunch and dinner, including the White Truffle Egg Soufflé with Saffron and Parmesan Cheese Sauce, as well as the Risotto with Espresso, Parmesan Cheese and Anchovy Sauce. The white truffle creations at Buona Terra are available from now till December or when the white truffle season ends.

Buona Terra
Address
29 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228224
Website
Website here
Book here
Ristorante Pietrasanta

5 /7

Ristorante Pietrasanta

Ristorante Pietrasanta has been serving up hearty Tuscan fare to diners in Singapore since its inception in 2008, and they’ve recently refreshed their dining menu too. The crowd favourite Burrata, for instance, sees a new Porchetta salad to go along with it, and the fresh-made pasta selection now comes with a Tagliatelle Fresche Gamberi E Pomodori Secchi too.

(Image credit: @moderntale via Instagram)

Ristorante Pietrasanta
Address
1 Fusionopolis Way, #01-08, Singapore 138632
Website
Website here
Oriole Coffee + Bar

6 /7

Oriole Coffee + Bar

Looking for more truffle creations? Oriole Coffee + Bar is presenting a Truffle Menu from 1 December 2021 to 28 February 2022 that spotlights the beautiful and unique aroma of the ingredient. Think dishes like the Truffle Scrambled Egg & Cheese Burger, the Ravioli with Porcini Mushrooms in Truffle Cream Sauce, and the Truffle Mushroom Pizza.

Oriole Coffee + Bar
Address
96 Somerset Rd, #01-01, Singapore 238163
Website
Website here
Book here
Fat Prince

7 /7

Fat Prince

Our favourite Turkish joint, Fat Prince, is turning five this year, and they’re breathing new life and flavours into the restaurant with new Chef de Cuisine Simon Bell, and Bar Manager Agnes Kuan. ‘Koktails’ at the bar will revolve around a neat selection of full, low, and no-abv drinks — all treated with equal standing, mind you, as well as an incorporation of Chef Simon’s Contemporary Australian background to its “modern Middle Eastern” menu.

Fat Prince
Address
48 Peck Seah St, Singapore 079317
Website
Website here
Book here
Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
Travel Design

