Cycle up to your food at Timbre+’s new sustainable Eastside food centre

Drive thru take on a different meaning at the new Timbre+ Eastside, which lets diners ride their bicycles into the restaurant as part of their goal to be Singapore’s first sustainable food centre.

Opened in November 2021, the latest location at Singapore Expo is designed with the environment initiatives from green transport access to recycling programmes, while offering food from established brands around Singapore.

“Being Singapore’s first sustainable food park was very important to us as every single one of us can make a difference in the world,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Timbre Group Danny Loong. “If we, as a business, can create a positive impact, we should.”

The food park is powered entirely by renewable energy currently generated from the Expo’s solar panels and eventually from an onsite food compost system. They offer donated tote bags in place of takeaway plastic carriers, and unwanted books can be traded at the book swop corner. There’s a bicycle shop that can perform repairs, and the centre is planning to install charging points for electric vehicles.

Timbre+ Eastside has 21 stalls serving both local and international cuisines. They’re operated by brands that already have a presence elsewhere in the country, including Huat Huat BBQ Chicken Wings, Ji Jia Yong Tau Foo, Ajiya Okonomiyaki and Kopifellas. Alcohol is available from The Bottle Shop, which has a robot that can make cocktails.

Some of these stalls are on the Timbre+ app, which lets customers order online and pick up their food kerbside. Food fairs and exercise classes will be held on the weekends in an air conditioned space at Timbre+, and once Covid restrictions ease, the food park would offer live music, a signature at every Timbre location.

Check out below for some of the stalls and their dishes.

5 stalls to try at Timbre+ Eastside

Wolf Burger

Wolf Burger is a local chain with locations in Funan Mall, Pasarbella, Bishan and Tampines. Their signature is the Original Wolf (S$9.90), a meaty, juicy beef burger with cheddar, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and Wolf sauce between two brioche buns. All burgers are grilled to order, and they have premium beef cuts like wagyu and plant-based options from Beyond and Impossible. Sides include cheese fries with turkey bacon and furikake.

Stall #01-117

Tuesdays to Sundays, 11am to 9pm

Soon Soon Teochew Porridge

For a sprawl of food, head to Soon Soon Teochew Porridge. The stall has over 20 dishes to enjoy with porridge or rice, such as tender braised duck (S$5), curry chicken, sambal prawns, chilli stingray, prawn paste chicken, vegetables and steamed fish. The brand first opened in 1997 at Kovan.

Stall #01-105/106

Daily, 10.30am to 3pm

Zi Jia Yong Tau Foo

Zi Jia is run by a group of young hawkers who specialise in handmade yong tau foo. Opened since 2012, they now have stalls in Novena, Vivocity and Marina Bay Sands. One of the highlights at their Timbre+ Eastside is Laksa Yong Tau Foo (S$6.90), an aromatic bowl of tofu stuffed with fish paste, fish ball and crispy beancurd skin.

Stall #01-119

Thursdays to Tuesdays, 11am to 9pm

Ajiya Okonomiyaki

Ajiya stars the okonomiyaki, a Japanese savoury pancake of meat, vegetables and seafood. For S$17, diners get to choose a mix of ingredients including scallop, pork belly, smoked duck and kimchi, which are grilled and topped with bonito flakes. Sides include soft shell grab, gyoza, takoyaki, grilled mackerel and yakisoba. The brand also has a cozy stall at Jalan Jurong Kechil.

Stall #01-116

Tuesdays to Sundays, 11.30am to 8.30pm

Kopifellas

Kopifellas started at Timbre+ One North before branching out to Bukit Timah, Toa Payoh and Geylang. At Timbre+ Eastside, the coffeeshop offers both Singapore-style coffees and teas as well as contemporary beverages like cold brewed coffee and Milkyway (fresh milk with brown sugar and coffee jelly). They also serve food like a fragrant Smoked Duck Lor Mee (S$7) and a set of peanut butter toast and eggs.

Stall #01-130/131

Daily, 9am to 8pm

Timbre+ Eastside is located at 1 Expo Drive, Outside Singapore Expo Hall 5, Singapore 486150