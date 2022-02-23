Tippling Club’s exciting new dinner menu promises to keep you on your toes

Despite spending more than a decade at the pointy end of boundary-pushing food, Tippling Club’s shows no signs of falling behind with its new and inspiring dinner menu.

Unveiled in February 2022, the latest offering dresses up modern gastronomy and progressive techniques with a sense of theatre, a playbook the restaurant has been sticking to since 2008.

“The dinner menu is a culmination of Tippling Club’s best work,” said Chef-Owner Ryan Clift. “We have channelled the team’s own creative genius into it, playing with technology and techniques to create unique new dishes. With every dinner tasting menu that guests will experience at Tippling Club, expect the unexpected from our team without ever compromising on quality.”

Dinner is only a prix fixe set (S$225++, S$395++ with wine pairing) comprising of five snacks, five main courses, seasonal fruit, pre-dessert, dessert and petit fours. Ingredients are distinctly Japanese and European, the presentation playful, the execution flawless. The restaurant plans to change the entire menu every month.

Go now for the shirako nugget starter, which is breaded with panko crumbs, deep fried and crowns a luscious bed of katsu curry. Milt is soft and fragile, and I asked Head Chef Ayo Adeyemi how they handle it without breaking. “These big hands can be very delicate,” he quipped.

A puffy brioche bun is another standout during the appetisers. Steamed and pan-fried like a sheng jian bao, it’s stuffed with manchego custard and topped with silvers of Iberico ham from Cinco Jotas – “the best jamon in the world,” declared Clift. It’s also a joy to eat: creamy, gently crispy with a slight cheesy funk.

Hokkaido Scallop with Purple Garlic Soup is a main dish that has been on the menu in some variation since Tippling Club started. This iteration sees fat, briny scallops and tender, milk-braised parsnip surrounded by a sweet, aromatic broth, which makes a 1994 riesling spätlese from Mosel producer Hermann Luddes seem even fruitier.

Next is the Liquid Omelette. Wobbly scrambled eggs are held in a gel-like wrap, while pancetta and black truffles complete the holy trinity. A creamy sauce made with a Jura white wine adds a nutty profile. It’s laborious work (watch how they do it here), but Clift is proud: “Scientifically, I’m saying this is the best egg yolk, but liquid.”

Sakura Pork Loin is another prep-heavy dish. Clift rattled off the steps – I couldn’t keep up – but it’s salt brined and poached, and there’s activated charcoal, black sesame, kampot pepper. Alongside are sake-braised micro turnips and the best salt and vinegar crisps on the planet. The crunchy garnish brings contrast to the smooth and tender meat, and the dish sits well with a juicy 2014 Saint-Emilion from Couvent des Jacobins.

Dessert is Tippling Club’s rendition of a Bounty chocolate bar. Bitter chocolate taco houses milk chocolate balls filled with coconut sorbet, and topped with coconut meringue. It’s refreshing and bittersweet, and stands up to a floral, rum-based cocktail called Joint Venture.

Also revamped is Tippling Club’s lunch menu. They replaced a la carte options with a set (S$110++) that comes with four snacks, five main courses, pre-dessert and petit fours. Items change every two weeks, and lunch acts as a testbed for experimental dishes. Popular ones eventually end up on the dinner menu.

“Fourteen years strong, and we still want to keep everyone on their toes when they dine with us,” Clift said. “Tippling Club never has been one to keep stagnant, we want to evolve and develop with the times continuously. Our new menus are nothing short of creative and we hope that with every visit, guests will be treated to a new experience from the last time they visited.”

Tippling Club is located at 38 Tg Pagar Rd, Singapore 088461. Book here.