Treat dad to these 12 restaurants with Father’s Day menus

Father’s Day falls on 19 June this year. For an idea of where to take the hardworking dads in your lives, here are 12 restaurants serving Father’s Day menus.

For a Chinese feast, head to Andaz’s Chinese restaurant 5 on 25 for a six-course dinner menu, or four courses of Mott 32‘s contemporary Cantonese cuisine. Shang Palace is also offering set menus for lunch and dinner that feature some of their signatures.

Other Asian options include Koma‘s four-course modern Japanese dinner, and a buffet of Peranakan dishes from Ginger. It’s an Italian affair at Waterfall, which is presenting a Sunday brunch along with exclusive dishes, as well as pastas, Fiorentina steak and free-flow Louis Roederer from Gemma.

Men like meat, and restaurants are leaning in heavily into the cliché. Bedrock is doing a three-course set menu involving surf and turf. Les Bouchons presents Wagyu steak and free-flow fries. Level 33 pairs a ribeye with their boozy condiments, and Mad About Sucre does hefty burgers. Finally, The Line brings an international spread of buffet items from prime rib to lamb leg. Read on for more.

