Unvaccinated people not allowed to dine in at hawker centres or enter malls from 13 October

Unvaccinated people in Singapore will not be allowed to dine in at hawker centres or coffee shops starting 13 October 2021, local authorities announced on Saturday.

They will also be denied entry to shopping malls, large standalone stores, and attractions from Wednesday.

Previously, individuals unvaccinated against Covid-19 were able to eat in groups of two at hawker centres and coffee shops. But the Ministry of Health said they identified food and beverage settings as one of the places frequently visited by a large number of Covid positive cases.

Other settings named as Covid-19 hot spots include shopping malls and retail establishments.

While unvaccinated people can’t dine in, they will still be able to enter hawker centres and coffee shops to order food for takeaway. When the new rules kick in, only fully vaccinated individuals can dine out in groups of two.