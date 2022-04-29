Weekend guide: 7 cafes in East Coast Park for brunch, booze and specialty desserts

Half your friends are jetting off to Thailand this long weekend. The rest are cruising into Malaysia. Bid them good riddance and enjoy some tranquility at East Coast Park as these seven cafes keep you well-fed.

While Singapore’s largest park is known for its hawker centre and cluster of seafood restaurants, smaller operators have popped up with dishes typically associated with the island’s more hipper neighbourhoods.

There’s brunch food and boozy drinks from the likes of PS.Cafe, Sand Bank and St Marc. Atmosphere and Central Thai offer modern and classic Thai flavours repectively. Kebab Station brings a taste of the Mediterranean to Singapore’s shores, while East Coast Commune offers ice cream waffles and speciality coffee in a calming space. See below for more.

7 best cafes in East Coast Park for brunch, booze and specialty desserts