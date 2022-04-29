Weekend guide: 7 cafes in East Coast Park for brunch, booze and specialty desserts

Half your friends are jetting off to Thailand this long weekend. The rest are cruising into Malaysia. Bid them good riddance and enjoy some tranquility at East Coast Park as these seven cafes keep you well-fed.
While Singapore’s largest park is known for its hawker centre and cluster of seafood restaurants, smaller operators have popped up with dishes typically associated with the island’s more hipper neighbourhoods.
There’s brunch food and boozy drinks from the likes of PS.Cafe, Sand Bank and St Marc. Atmosphere and Central Thai offer modern and classic Thai flavours repectively. Kebab Station brings a taste of the Mediterranean to Singapore’s shores, while East Coast Commune offers ice cream waffles and speciality coffee in a calming space. See below for more.
7 best cafes in East Coast Park for brunch, booze and specialty desserts
Atmosphere lets you take in the sea sights via Thailand. The bistro takes flavours from the Land of Smiles and infuses them into Western dishes like Thai Spicy Salmon Carpaccio, Lemongrass Popcorn Chicken and Tom Yum Meat Ball Pasta. They also have an all-day happy hour deal featuring S$5 pints of Heineken or Sapporo, and a Sapporo tower for S$48.
Mondays to Thursdays, 12pm to 11pm
Fridays, 12pm to 1am
Saturdays, 11.30am to 1am
Sundays and public holidays, 11.30am to 11pm
At the east end of the park is Central Thai, a casual restaurant chain that serves classics from the kingdom. Crowd favourites include Steamed Sea Bass with Spicy Lemon Sauce, and Thai Pandan Leaf Chicken; the Claypot Glass Noodles, Tom Yum Crab Bee Hoon and Pineapple Fried Rice are popular too. For something sweet, there’s the reliably creamy Mango Sticky Rice or a tower of Thai Milk Tea.
Daily, 12pm to 10pm
East Coast Commune is a tranquil beachside shack for brunch and specialty brews. The cafe serves dishes like Truffle Portobello Croissant and Smashed Avocado Toast until 3pm, while bowls of granola and sourdough waffles with ice cream are available all day. Lunch options range from Cheese Toastie to Beef Ragu Pappardelle, then have a Piccolo as a perk-me-up.
Daily, 8.30am to 6pm
Mediterranean flavours meet Singapore’s southeastern beaches at Kebab Station. The restaurant serves Ottoman Turkish signatures including dips of hummus and baba ganoush, falafel, kebab wraps, and baked rice. Don’t sleep on the pides either, which are canoe-shaped pizzas with mozzarella and your choice of vegetables or protein.
Daily, 11am to 10pm
PS.Cafe is the grand old dame of sleek brunch spots, but they’re still reliable when it comes to quality, well-executed food. They have a breakfast menu in the morning serving sandwiches and toasts, then switch to pastas, pizzas and mains of steak frites and burgers during lunch. Classic cocktails, wines and spritzes continue the festivities as the sun goes down.
Daily, 8am to 11pm
You can bank on a good time at Sand Bank, a pet-friendly restaurant with drink deals and comforting food. They have whisky highballs for S$8.50 each and happy hour promos on draft beers, spirits, cocktails and wines, as well as bar bites like fries, nachos, satay and karaage. For a more interactive meal, there’s a teppanyaki station to watch the chef grill up your meal.
Mondays, 5pm to 11pm
Tuesdays to Fridays, 12pm to 11pm
Weekends and public holidays, 10am to 11pm
St Marc is the park’s patron saint for Japan-leaning Western fare. Their appetisers range from tebasaki (chicken wings) to karaage, while mains consist of wagyu burger, mentaiko pasta and rice bowls. There’s an extensive dessert menu too, with different flavours of fuji, wagashi, parfait, waffles and a French toast-croissant toss up.
Mondays to Thursdays, 12pm to 10pm
Fridays, 12pm to 11pm
Weekends and public holidays, 9am to 11pm