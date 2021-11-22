What is kamameshi and where to eat it in Singapore

Claypot rice is a familiar dish in Asian food, from the luscious dark soy and Chinese sausage version in Cantonese cuisine to the textural and fragrant Korean bibimbap.

Lesser known is the Japanese way of cooking rice in a metal pot, or kamameshi, which is just as delicious.

Not to be confused with donabe, or Japanese claypot rice, kamameshi is an amalgamation of the words for metal pot (kama) and cooked rice (meshi). Other ingredients such as meat and vegetables are prepared together – in a style similar to pilaf – and simmered in a stock typically made from soy, sake, dashi and mirin.

The dish is believed to have been invented by a Tokyo restaurant to feed people quickly and easily after the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923. Traditionally eaten communally from the pot, individual servings are also popular today.

In Singapore, kamameshi is uncommon in most Japanese restaurants, but one chef is making it the centre of his new eatery. Better known for his eponymous kappo fine dining temple, Taro Takayama is branching out with Hanare by Takayama, a casual venue at Ngee Ann City serving kamameshi with uni and abalone.

Besides Hanare, kamameshi is also a speciality at Sun With Moon, which fills their bowls with beef, chicken and seafood. Over on Telok Ayer Street, Jin Fine Dining presents an unagi kamameshi as a set. Alternatively, you can find premixes and equipment online to try it out at home. Read on to discover where to eat kamameshi in Singapore.