Do you even swallow? What is shirako and where to try it in Singapore

As the northern hemisphere transitions into the colder months, certain delicacies appear. From Japan, one of them is shirako, or milt, perhaps a more palatable name for fish sperm sac. Whatever you want to call it, it’s delicious.

Typically in season from October to February, shirako is the male equivalent to caviar. It comes from wild caught fish like cod (tara in Japanese), whose testes are harvested from the belly, cleaned and portioned for consumption.

Shirako can be prepared in multiple ways. It’s most commonly blanched and serve with a citrus based sauce like ponzu, along with shiso leaf and silvers of Japanese leek for contrast. Other forms include pan searing, deep fried like tempura and on top of sushi. Regardless of how it’s cooked, fans of the dish hail its soft, meltingly creamy texture.

In Singapore, shirako can be found on the menus of seasonally focused Japanese eateries. In izakayas, it usually appears on the special menu. As part of a multi course omakase experience, it’s served as an appetiser. We round up eight restaurants where you can find shirako in Singapore, as well as one online retailer that sells it fresh for you to cook at home.

Check out the list below on where to eat shirako in Singapore.