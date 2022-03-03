New menus in Singapore this March: durian desserts, Women’s Day specials, and more

It seems like we’re going full speed ahead this year when it comes to the dining scene here in Singapore. Apart from a whole slew of new establishments that range from fine-dining restaurants to casual cafes, we’ve got a host of new, limited-time only menus on the cards for every diner.
International Women’s Day falls on 8 March and is the perfect time to honour the women in your life, so why not take your gal pals out to celebrate the occasion? The options on this list include a mouthwatering omakase meal at Ichigo Ichie that pays tribute to female Japanese trailblazers and their craft, and is put together by Chef Akane Eno, the only female Japanese chef in Singapore. Those looking for something a bit more laid-back can always find themselves a spot of afternoon tea too, served with a good cause.
We haven’t forgetten the dessert lovers either. Local patisserie, Shio Patisserie, has dreamt up the second edition of its tart box with both new flavours and classic ones, while Goodwood Park Hotel is embracing the season of King of Fruits once again with the return of their yearly Durian Fiesta.
Here’s what to eat in Singapore from Women’s Day menus, durian desserts and more:
Lobby Lounge at Shangri-la Singapore has teamed up with United Women Singapore (UWS) for the second time to celebrate International Women’s Day here in Singapore. For every High Tea set experience sold, Shangri-la Singapore will donate S$3 to UWS to advance the cause for women’s empowerment and gender equality. The three-tier tea set is dressed in UWS’ colours of purple and yellow, and is complete with iconic savouries such as the smoked royal salmon and forest mushroom quiche as well as the ocean crabmeat with tobiko and sweet prawn salad in ube roll. Sweets will come in the form of French desserts, local kuehs and freshly baked vanilla and orange scones.
The High Tea set will be available from 3pm to 5pm daily.
Chef Akane Eno, the only female Japanese chef leading a restaurant in Singapore, is celebrating International Women’s Day with a kappo menu at Ichigo Ichie that honours Japanese female trailblazers. The limited edition menu will showcase vegetables, seafood, and sake sourced from three female suppliers, all of whom work closely with Chef Eno. The restaurant will also highlight a selection of fine Japanese pottery and lacquerware created by three Japanese female artisans too.
Homegrown bistro Marmalade Pantry is presenting a special rendition of its signature Afternoon Tea Set to honour the occasion. The Periwinkle Afternoon Tea Set, an International Women’s Day exclusive, comes with a medley of sweet and savoury treats that are almost too cute to eat: think Purple Yam Macarons, Blush Velvet Petite Cupcakes, and hearty bites of Aburi Mentaiko Prawn on Brioche Bun and Roasted Vegetable with Basil Pesto Sandwich. The set for two comes with perennial favourites, of course, as well as tea by homegrown brand Monogram Tea.
If you’re one for a celebrations at home, the nine-inch Strawberry Madame Whole Cake is a luscious takeaway option that’s decked out with layers of sponge cake, strawberries and whipped cream, before it’s topped with edible rose petals, edible gold leaf flakes, fresh strawberries, and assorted macarons for a finishing touch.
The Periwinkle Afternoon Tea Set is available at for dine-in as well as online for takeaway and delivery at The Marmalade Pantry Downtown and Novena outlets, 3pm to 6pm daily; dine-in at The Marmalade Pantry ION outlet from 2pm to 6pm from Monday to Thursday; and The Marmalade Pantry Petite Bugis, daily from 2pm to 5pm.
Spring is an exciting time of year for gourmands and chefs alike. Vibrant, colourful vegetables, and refreshing flavours form the base of many spring-focused menus, and Yan is no exception. The Cantonese restaurant is presenting a six-course menu that’s built upon light, harmonious Cantonese flavours, encapsulating the very essence of the season. Alongside the complimentary house-blend 8 Treasure Tea, guests can indulge in an array of dishes such as the nourishing Braised Seafood Broth with Crabmeat and Scallops, and the hearty Deep-fried Salt and Chilli Pork Rib.
Steak lovers, this one’s for you. Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse is celebrating a decade of serving diners here with a limited edition, four-course ‘Best of Bistecca’ menu this March. Starters here come with a choice of the Fremantle Octopus, Pan-seared Scallops or the classic Burrata, and two House-Made Pasta options. Alongside Bistecca’s Signature Sharing Steaks, diners can expect a whole bevy of sides such as the classic Steak Fries, Brussels Sprouts, and Mac n’ Cheese. Our recommendation? Come with four other friends to really get the best of everything.
We’re obsessed with the King of Fruits, so it’s safe to say we’re bookmarking Goodwood Park Hotel’s Durian Fiesta for our next durian gathering with our friends. Apart from the ‘Mao Shan Wang’ Signatures like the Power Puff and the Mousse Cake (only available from 1 May to 24 July 2022), pastry chefs at the hotel have come up with a whole new range of desserts this year.
This includes the Pan-fried D24 Blue Pea Kueh Salat and the Deep-fried D24 Mochi Ball, which are only available for dine in at Min Jiang at Goodwood Park Hotel. Looking to take some desserts home? We also recommend the new D24 Crystal Apricot Dome, D24 Strawberry Mascarpone Filo Tart, and D24 Lychee Blossom Cake.
If you love your wine just as you love feasting on mouthwatering dishes from the land and sea, we’ve got just the occasion for you. Osia Steak and Seafood Grill is collaborating with Penfolds wines to create a four- and seven-course (wine-pairing optional) menu available for lunch and dinner from 11 – 15 March.
The four-course menu will see Chef Scott Webster’s signature dishes like the Hiramasa Kingfish Ceviche with Pineapple and Grilled Angus Eye Fillet with Kumara Sweet Potato Puree, while the diners can expect exquisite dishes like the Polenta Crumbed Foie Gras with Butter Poached Daikon paired with Yattarna Chardonnay for the gastronomic seven-course meal.
Shio Patisserie debuted last year with a bang, and their neat menu of innovate flavours and delicious treats truly left us hankering for more. This year, they’ve refreshed the iconic tart box with two fruity new flavours, Raspberry Thyme and Chrysanthemum Pear, whilst retaining favourites like the Earl Grey Pecan and Cheese Brulée Tart. While we’re sad to see the Lime Basil Tart from Box 1 leave, the cinnamon poached pears with chrysanthemum cream and another of raspberry coulis with thyme cream sound just as delicious too.