New menus in Singapore this March: durian desserts, Women’s Day specials, and more

It seems like we’re going full speed ahead this year when it comes to the dining scene here in Singapore. Apart from a whole slew of new establishments that range from fine-dining restaurants to casual cafes, we’ve got a host of new, limited-time only menus on the cards for every diner.

International Women’s Day falls on 8 March and is the perfect time to honour the women in your life, so why not take your gal pals out to celebrate the occasion? The options on this list include a mouthwatering omakase meal at Ichigo Ichie that pays tribute to female Japanese trailblazers and their craft, and is put together by Chef Akane Eno, the only female Japanese chef in Singapore. Those looking for something a bit more laid-back can always find themselves a spot of afternoon tea too, served with a good cause.

We haven’t forgetten the dessert lovers either. Local patisserie, Shio Patisserie, has dreamt up the second edition of its tart box with both new flavours and classic ones, while Goodwood Park Hotel is embracing the season of King of Fruits once again with the return of their yearly Durian Fiesta.

Here’s what to eat in Singapore from Women’s Day menus, durian desserts and more:

(Hero and featured image credit: Goodwood Park Hotel)