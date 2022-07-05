What to expect when Nouri reopens on 6 July

Five years after introducing diners to what he calls “crossroads cooking,” Ivan Brehm is taking diners further into his philosophy at the revamped Nouri.

Reopening on 6 July 2022, the chef-owner is marking the one-star restaurant’s fifth anniversary with a new menu and an updated space that expands on Brehm’s interdisciplinary approach.

The Amoy Street venue will offer nine courses that are driven by shared snacks, raw, cooked, and fermented dishes, and food that seek to reveal then remove the differences between cuisines. Likewise, the new interior aims to blur the lines between dining, cooking, and serving. Here’s what to look out for.

What to expect from the revamped Nouri

A history lesson

The new menu traces historical moments that highlight why dishes are the way they are today. Narezushi, for instance, explores the Southeast Asian roots of Japanese Edomae-style sushi with cultured rice cake, prahok (a salted and fermented Cambodian fish paste), pickled iwashi (sardine), fresh wasabi, and pickled ginger flower.

Barbarians’ Head delves into the Turkish influence on dumplings with confit chicken skin-filled manti dumplings in a spiced beef consomme. On the side, an A5 Wagyu and ‘nduja roll references the trade routes that connect East and West.

“We innovate from these historical standpoints to produce food that is novel and creative, and yet rooted in familiarity,” said Brehm. “This is where crossroads cooking begins.”

A sense of familiarity

Nouri’s dishes are anchored in raw, cooked and fermented ingredients, which follow how many cultures prepare their food. The Raw & The Cooked, for instance, consists of a grilled carabinero prawn head whose contents has been extracted, seasoned, emulsified, then replaced in the shell. It is served as a precursor to a prawn tartare with tamarillo, spiced prawn floss, and finger lime.

The snacks also reflect how many of us eat, from Middle Eastern mezze to Chinese xiao cai (small dishes) and Italian antipasti. At Nouri’s the selection includes the signature Bread & Broth: rye sourdough loaf served with a seven-vegetable broth, and a custardy Silken Cheese similar to paneer or silky tofu.

A savoury ending

The meal ends with Chocolate Fish Ball, a dessert meant to appeal to Southeast Asians’ penchant for savoury desserts while paying tribute to chocolate’s ancestral origins in Central and South America. It comprises of a chocolate sorbet flavoured with colatura di alici, an Italian fish sauce made from anchovies, and intensified with candied chilli, wild pepper leaf, and fried and candied ikan bilis. A green chilli marshmallow is served alongside as a herbaceous refresher.

Space as an ingredient

Like the food, Nouri’s interior is meant to remove the boundaries between eating and cooking. The open concept is designed by Japanese-Colombian architect Akira Kita from ONG&ONG Architects, who used materials such as earth, stone, and clay to ground the restaurant in the natural world. On the table are ceramic crockery by Mud Rock Ceramics, a local studio that makes plates and cups by hand.

“We decided to build a restaurant that also focuses on space as an ingredient by deliberately choosing materials and manipulating the space in a way that helps tell the story of where we are from and where we are headed,” said Brehm.

Extending sister establishment Appetite‘s art programme, Nouri will host two exhibitions annually. They will feature established and emerging artists selected from Nouri’s inaugural open call held earlier this year. The first will be Emi Avora, a Greek-born, Singapore-based artist who interprets Nouri’s approach through playful motifs and colours.

Nouri is located at 72 Amoy St, Singapore 069891. Book here.