What to expect when Singapore Food Festival 2022 returns on 24 August

The Singapore Food Festival (SFF) is bringing back its food village for 2022, along with masterclasses, tours, and special dishes starting 24 August.

Taking place until 11 September, there will be a Festival Village for the first time since the pandemic. The Singapore Tourism Board event will also feature free virtual masterclasses by established chefs, behind-the-scene tours, and exclusive menus by participating restaurants.

“This year, SFF returns in very different circumstances,” said Guo Teyi, Director of Retail and Dining, Singapore Tourism Board. “Our borders have reopened, and restrictions have eased, allowing us to bring back the festival’s highly anticipated physical programming. Festival goers can once again immerse themselves in the richness and creativity of Singapore’s food culture and talents.”

Other activities during the festival include a nine-course food and cocktail dinner, a party led by Burnt Ends, sustainability experiences, and overseas tie-ups, all under the theme of Real Foodies Only.

“It’s about bringing seriously good food for serious foodies out there,” Guo said. Read on to find out more.

What to expect at Singapore Food Festival 2022

Festival Village

The Festival Village will bring together over 25 food and drink brands at Bayfront Event Space from 31 August to 11 September. Highlights include Jelebu Dry Laksa, which will serve its signature dish with Boston lobster and tiger prawns, beef rendang slider by The Feather blade, and plant-based Golden Chilli Crab Burger by The Goodburger food truck and Blue Lotus Eating House. Michelin Bib Gourmand stall One Prawn & Co will also present a seafood bisque with ngoh hiang from heritage brand Hock Lian Huat.

The village’s Chef Arena will offer a nine-course dinner created by chefs in SFF’s virtual masterclasses along with a Martell Noblige cocktail created by No Sleep Club head bartender Juan Yi Jun. Those looking for hands-on experiences can enjoy workshops including spice mixing led by traditional spice stall Jeya Spices, and Thermomix tips from cookbook author Annie Xavier.

Exclusive festival dishes

Restaurants joining in SFF will create one-off dishes to celebrate the festival. Among them are Italian restaurant Dopo Teatro with its sambal goreng pizza, Two Men Bagel House’s curry bagelwich, Indian Fried Chicken Sandwich by Park Bench Deli, and Nasi Lemak Taco by Mezcla.

For sweets, Tanglin Cookhouse will present their D24 Durian Croissant, and Liho will offer the Snow Mountain Kaya Milk Green Tea. Savour teh halia ice cream by The Ice Cream & Cookie Co., as well as Creamier’s guava sorbet with sour plum powder.

Tours and workshops

Go behind the scenes to see how dishes and drinks are created with tours and workshops happening during SFF. Homegrown gin brand Brass Lion will offer a peek inside their distillery and introduce the botanicals used to make their Singapore dry gin, as well as organise a gin and plant-based cheese pairing session with Nut Culture. Learn how the country rears its seafood with urban fish farms Atlas Aquaculture and Blue Aqua, which are holding trips to their high-tech, land-based farms.

Free cooking masterclasses

Learn from the region’s top culinary masters with SFF’s free virtual masterclasses. Damian D’Silva of Rempapa will teach how to make Peranakan fish cakes, and Labyrinth’s Han Li Guang will partner with Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn of Bangkok’s Le Du to make pepper-crusted pork cheek bak kut teh. Viewers can either tune in for free, or cook alongside the chefs by purchasing food kits from the SFF marketplace.

Fringe events

Festival attendees can join in fringe events including the Singapore Vegan Festival and Feed 9 Billion Singapore Restaurant Week, both of which feature sustainable, healthy food options and plant-based innovations. SFF has also partnered with Airbnb Experiences to offer three workshops including making cold brew coffee with locally roasted beans. At Dempsey Hill, one-Michelin star restaurant Burnt Ends will bring together neighbouring restaurants for a party.

International tie-ups

For a taste of home when overseas, SFF is extending its celebration to 13 countries including a four-hands dinner in the Philippines by Labyrinth chef Han and chef Chele Gonzales of Gallery by Chele. In Malaysia, there will be Singapore pop-ups over August across select bars and restaurants in Klang Valley, and an event at Kuala Lumpur’s The Tiffin at The Yard over two weekends in September.

In the UK, popular Singapore zi char restaurant KEK Seafood will collaborate with UK burger chain Honest Burger on a Cereal Chicken Burger, while Singapore’s Off Day Beer will team up with UK-based brewery Northern Monk on a limited-edition craft beer.

Singapore Food Festival 2022

24 August – 11 September 2022

Festival Village

31 August – 11 September 2022

Weekday tickets: S$10 per person

Weekend tickets: S$15 per person

Sign up for events and tickets here.

Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970