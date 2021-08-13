What to order this week from Fat Cow, Salted & Hung and more

The wait is over — dining out has become a possibility for most of us once again.

The last couple of months have been a whirlwind for everyone in the country: the volatile situation surrounding new clusters left us in a see-saw of relaxing and tightening of restrictions, so we’re particularly heartened to know that dining-in restaurants (for five fully-vaccinated diners) has been made available once again.

While many establishments can resume operations once again, we’re certain that takeout and delivery will still be the norm going forward. Besides, just because you can dine out doesn’t mean you shouldn’t support the F&B industry through these alternative channels.

We’ve rounded up the top picks for delivery this week, from decadent donburi bowls to mid-day sweet treats. Read on for the full list.

(Hero and featured image credit: Fat Cow)