What to order this week from Fat Cow, Salted & Hung and more

The wait is over — dining out has become a possibility for most of us once again.
The last couple of months have been a whirlwind for everyone in the country: the volatile situation surrounding new clusters left us in a see-saw of relaxing and tightening of restrictions, so we’re particularly heartened to know that dining-in restaurants (for five fully-vaccinated diners) has been made available once again.
While many establishments can resume operations once again, we’re certain that takeout and delivery will still be the norm going forward. Besides, just because you can dine out doesn’t mean you shouldn’t support the F&B industry through these alternative channels.
We’ve rounded up the top picks for delivery this week, from decadent donburi bowls to mid-day sweet treats. Read on for the full list.
(Hero and featured image credit: Fat Cow)
We’re almost certain you’ve seen Salted & Hung’s mouthwatering Cubanos and Pastrami Sandwiches floating around the internet (if you haven’t already, a quick Google search will have you salivating for sure). Yet, the contemporary Australian joint has a lot more to offer than just its mouthwatering sandwiches.
We managed to grab a hearty lunch at home one weekday from the restaurant, complete with a hoppy IPA Sourdough and whipped lard and kelp butter to start, before we moved on to other plates like the Wagyu Sirloin and the Charred Broccolini. No meal is complete without a plate of carbs, and ours was an addictive, creamy Spencer Gulf Prawn risotto that was big on seafood flavour. While the White chocolate and caramel mousse cake found itself a firm favourite amongst chocolate lovers in the house, it was ultimately the aromatic, fluffy Burnt Butter Financiers that won everyone at the table over.
If you’re not one for choosing, don’t fret. The five-course Salted & Hung Tasting Experience @ Home spotlights the restaurant’s philosophy of minimal wastage with signatures such as the Bafun uni with snow crab, radish & uni buttermilk and a selection of house-made charcuterie.
Fat Cow has just added five premium donburis to their delivery and takeaway menu, and we couldn’t be more excited. After all, the luxurious Japanese restaurant serves a handpicked selection of just about some of the finest wagyu around.
We fancied a decadent lunch o this week, and managed to grab the Wagyu Sashimi Premium Donburi for a taste test. The bed of pink wagyu sashimi slices set the scene for the Acipenser baerri caviar and Hokkaido uni in the centre, which, when mixed together, made for an aromatic, creamy addition to the fluffy Japanese rice at the bottom.
Fat Cow hasn’t forgotten about seafood-lovers either — diners can choose between the Negitoro Donburi and the Negitoro Kaisen Donburi. With the promo code “MC100”, diners will be able to enjoy free island-wide delivery for orders above S$100 with Mastercard.
I Let’s face it: the pandemic has taken a toll on us. Even after working from home for more than a year, it hasn’t stopped us from muttering “one last email” as we clack away at the keyboard after working hours. The coping mechanism we’ve been counting on? Some drinks. The problem? A hangover and the inability the work effectively. Thankfully, Lyre’s has us sorted.
The non-alcoholic spirits brand has released a couple of canned cocktails for us to knock back on in the middle of the day, sans the throbbing headache. As for the flavours, we particularly enjoyed the refreshing G&T, and the addictive Amalfi Spritz. Pro tip: to really complete your experience, we recommend pouring the “cocktails” out into your wine glasses.
We were craving cupcakes one afternoon, so where better to get some than The Marmalade Pantry? The homegrown bistro’s new frosted bakes come in five flavours, all of which are available at all outlets.
We were particularly enamoured by The Limonata, a zesty number perfect for the warm summer heat. Other highlights include the rich Jaffa Chocolate, and the scrumptious the Pistachio Raspberry Rose for being just the right amount of sweet.
Senshi Sushi & Grill is bringing the Japanese buffet experience home to you with their A la Carte buffet delivery sets. While we got the menu recommended for two diners, we think it could fill up to three persons perfectly well. We counted about 14 separate containers with this set, some even divided into two to fit more items in. Before you think you won’t be sated with the pieces of thick sashimi slices, auburi nigiri and Makimono roll, think again. The set even comes with bowls of dry ramen, garlic fried rice and cha soba, as well as crowd favourites like fried gyoza and chicken karage.
The best part? From now till 31 August, there will be a 20-percent discount off all a la Carte buffet sets if you order it home. Diners who choose to pick up their meals instead will get to enjoy a 30-percent discount.